Hawaiian Shirts on Sale for Island Trends Holiday Season

Marco Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Islandtrends.com celebrates the holiday season with the announcement of their new Hawaiian shirt collection featuring styles from prominent designers like Tommy Bahama and Tori Richard in a popular mix of solids, prints and embroidered designs.



Distinctive pieces from each designer’s shirt collection feature style, comfort and versatility. Tommy Bahama designs are known as the ultimate men’s wear for island living. These shirts feature silk and linen blends, floral patterns, poplin fabric and tailored fits. The Hawaiian shirts on sale include the Tommy Bahama Tiki Palms Camp Shirt, which is short sleeved with a babalou collar, silk twill fabric and a chest pocket. The Catalina Twill Camp Shirt is also short sleeved, has a buttonloop pj collar and features a silk fabric.



Nat Nast designs employ muted, casual classic colors and distinctive tailoring. The Havana Cloth Camp Shirt features a silk weave with a pocket. The Sonny Camp Shirt reveals a geometric graphic print, vertical gradient detail and full front button placket in a short-sleeved, silk design.



Selections from Tori Richard are also among the Hawaiian shirts available The Tori Richard collection uses unique fabrics and globally inspired prints in a variety of distinctive colors, hues and intricate designs. Selected shirts include the Leaf Array Cotton Lawn Shirt which has an exclusive, Tori Richard tropical print. The Marquises Cotton Lawn Camp shirt, which is also an original one of a kind exclusive print, has a crease-resistant, lightweight fabric with a front placket of authentic mother-of-pearl buttons.



All three designers include additional selections on sale. 2-4 day shipping is included for orders of $95.00 with a special pricing. IslandTrends.com offers an exclusive membership into the Coconut Club, providing discounts, e-mail updates and member incentives. Gift certificates and product warranties are also available.



About Island Trends

Island Trends is an authorized retailer of Tommy Bahama, FitFlop, Robert Graham, Southern Tide, Orthaheel, SWIMS, Olukai, Seafolly, Trina Turk Swim, Betsey Johnson Swim, and Lucky Brand Swim. Island Trends has one of the largest selections of men's and women's Robert Graham, FitFlops, SWIMS and Tommy Bahama in the USA.