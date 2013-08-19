HawksHead Introduces a Hand-Held TPMS Reader for Semi Truck and OTR Fleets

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Many companies have trailers and equipment sitting in their yard prepared and ready for dispatch.



Often the tires are underinflated and may not have been checked due to the difficulty in taking pressure readings.



This can be a thing of the past with the introduction of the Yard Master hand-held TPMS reader from HawksHead Systems.



This new battery powered device compliments the HawksHead Talon 22 wheel and Talon X-Treme 38 wheel tire pressure monitoring systems used by many Semi Truck fleets and OTR mining equipment companies.



As the HawksHead Talon systems offer the ability to switch trailers, the Yard Master can be used to setup and store data for up to 4 trailers.



One large feature of the Yard Master is the ability to be aimed at any tire with a Talon Sensor attached, and the Yard Master can read the Sensor ID along with the tires pressure and temperature. This ensures the trailer tire has the correct parameters before the vehicle is released into service, or before being connected to the Talon tire pressure monitoring system.



With a user friendly interface the Yard Master can save many hours of labour and ensure vehicles have the correct operating pressures thus saving money for the operator.



For more information please visit the HawksHead Systems website at http://www.TPMS.ca