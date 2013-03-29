Hayes Storage Offers Highly Secured State-of-Art Storage Facility

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Hayes Storage offers a highly secured state-of-the-art storage facility that is ideal for storing fine art and other collections. Fine art and other collections that require specialized handling and professional storage facility can now be stored at the company’s premises. It also provides modern climate, security and fire detection technology and museum quality storage solutions.



The company is a professional and well established fine art storage and logistics company in the United States and is considered the most reliable one, too. The fine art handlers at the company provide round-the-clock service to monitor every aspect of the facility. The storage and logistics facility has been utilized by museums, private art collections, decorators and other institutions.



With private storage rooms, the company provides the amenities of packing, crafting, transporting and shipping locally as well as internationally. It also offers a diverse menu of short and long-term storage solutions for the safekeeping of fine art and antiques. The in-house team of professional fine art movers and antique handlers can assist customers in professionally wrapping and packing items for storage.



All the storage rooms are access restricted with electronic point of access controls for added security for the esteemed customers. A spokesperson states, “Hayes is the most established fine art storage and logistics company in the United States. Secure storage of our clients’ valuable possessions is our priority. We provide around-the-clock service to monitor every aspect of our facility.”



About Hayes Storage

Established in 1860 by Thomas G. Hayes, Hayes Storage is one of the country's oldest continuously operating companies that ship, store and transport fine arts, antiques and private art collections. The company specializes in art handling as well as secure storage, moving, and providing logistics solutions for antiques and other luxury items. The company manages the multifaceted and intricate needs of the clients by perfecting its exclusive concierge approach to the client experience. For more than 150 words, Hayes has been the leader in artfully storing, handling and transporting valuables for clients from around the world. To learn more visit: http://www.hayestorage.com