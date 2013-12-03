Hayes Trading Co Announce Awards for 2013

Aurora, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Hayes Trading Co is a top distributor of cranes for Handling Systems International. The company has worked to achieve a level of satisfaction with its customers—both consumer and business—that has brought it to the forefront of its industry.



Hayes Trading Co provides an array of industrial cranes, including Jib Cranes, Gantry Cranes and Bridge Crane Systems. The company has complete turn-key systems available, including installation. There are a variety of designs and foundation options available for Jibs from Hayes Trading Co; the company has foundationless, pillar based, foundation based, cantilever, wall mounted and sleeved mounted configurations available. In addition, Hayes Trading Co Jibs can be purchased with motorized rotation or one can retrofit their existing manual crane with motorized rotation. To complete ones system, there is an option to purchase manual and motorized trollies as well as manual, electric or pneumatic hoists.



Hayes Trading Co offers top running and under running bridge crane systems. The systems include all components, bridges, pendants, unlimited runway lengths, and manual or motorized trolleys. They offer complete solutions and installation, if needed.



Hayes Trading Co offers major brands of trolleys and hoists made by CM/Coffing, Harrington Hoist, LoadMate, and R&M Material Handling.



“Custom designs can be done to address particular needs for our customers’ environments, facilities, and layout requirements,” says owner Wayne Hayes. “Customers can put in custom crane configuration requirements on our website” and/or speak with one of our engineers to discuss specific operational and design requirements.



Other material handling top sellers from Hayes Trading Co are Steel Yard Ramps, Portable Roller Bed Systems, Box Dumpers, Self-Dumping Hoppers and Scissor Dock Lifts.



The Awards and Recognition that Hayes Trading Co have received in the 2012-2013 year are:



Named a Top Business by Diversity.com [*Top 2500 businesses selected from 750,000 businesses in the U.S.]

Named a Top Distributor by Bluff Mfg. for 2012

Top 1% of Active Dealers for Vestil Mfg. 2012 & 2013

Top 10% of Dealers for Handling Systems International 2012-2013

Top 100 Native American Owned Business by Diversity.com



To learn more or to see a list of items Hayes Trading Co provides, go to www.hayestrading.com.



About Hayes Trading Co

Hayes Trading Co is a leading distributor for an array of industrial cranes and a variety of material handling and lifting solutions. The company was named a Top Business by Diversity.com and was named in the top 1% of Active Dealers for Vestil Manufacturing two years running.



Address:

2320 Sans Souci

Aurora, IL 60506

URL: http://www.hayestrading.com/

Phone: 877.424.4908