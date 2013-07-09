Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Bill Beazley Homes is proud to announce that Hayne's Station, their newest Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) community, is extremely popular with the staff at Fort Gordon. Both military and civilian employees of the fort have taken notice of the outstanding homes at Hayne’s Station in Augusta, Georgia. Hayne’s Station is popular with Fort Gordon’s people due to several factors. Location is most certainly one of them. Hayne’s Station is extremely close to Fort Gordon and other CSRA destinations. The exceptional quality of homes built by the experienced CSRA home builders at Bill Beazley Homes is another factor. Haynes Station features beautiful homes and a meticulously planned community layout that allows the natural beauty of the Augusta area of the CSRA to shine. Hayne’s Station continues to grow, and the upcoming second section offers Fort Gordon staffers and CSRA residents the opportunity to buy into this outstanding community.



Hayne’s Station is conveniently located just off Gordon Highway on the newly developed Hayne’s Station drive. This puts it minutes from Fort Gordon, Eisenhower Hospital and the Augusta Mall. Bill Beazley Homes offers options in Hayne’s Station for nearly any homeowner. Houses start in the $140K range, and feature 3, 4 and 5 bedroom floor plans with 2 to 4 bathrooms options available. Hayne’s Station continues to grow, and the second section of the community is officially open. As Hayne’s Station continues to grow, the amenities planned for the outstanding CSRA community continue to improve. Future phases of the community feature a resort style pool as well an open community area for residents to enjoy. Hayne’s Station is home to an outstanding community association with a carefully worded protective covenant that protects the investment of homeowners in this popular and growing CSRA community.



More information on Hayne’s Station is available on the Bill Beazley Homes Website.



Bill Beazley Homes regular features updates, announcements and CSRA info on Facebook.



Bill Beazley Homes

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, GA 30809

(706) 863-4888