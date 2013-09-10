Hayne's Station, Phase One, Is Nearly Sold Out

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Augusta, GA, September 10, 2013– With its open green spaces, stunning homes and ideal location in Augusta, Hayne’s Station is the ideal community to purchase a home. Phase one of the development is nearly sold out. Bill Beazley Homes invites prospective buyers to take advantage of the remaining opportunities in Phase One of the development.



“It has been amazing how much interest there is in the Hayne’s Station Community. It hasn't taken very long for Phase One to get nearly full. Now we are looking forward to Phase Two. It’s exciting to see so many homes go to wonderful people and for this community to become a vibrant and lively home.” – Gail Trzonkowski, Agent, Hayne’s Station



Each of the homes in the Hayne’s Station community are designed to be spacious, comfortable and incredibly energy efficient. With floorplans ranging from 1400 square feet to over 4500 square feet, there is a home design to meet every need.



“It is so nice to see new homeowners move into the community. From the old train station to all of the green spaces, it’s a privilege to watch people explore their new home. I am hoping that everyone comes to see these last homes in Phase One before they are gone.” – Tara LaMantia, Agent, Hayne’s Station



Bill Beazley Homes is a family-owned and operated business based in Evans, Georgia, with beautiful new home communities in Columbia and Richmond County in Georgia and Aiken County in South Carolina. Bill Beazley neighborhoods are located in Evans, Martinez, Fort Gordon Area, Augusta and Hephzibah in Georgia and North Augusta and Aiken in South Carolina.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Gail Trzonkowski at 706-267-6720 or email at info@billbeazleyhomes.com.



More information the Augusta Georgia home builder, Bill Beazley Homes, click http://www.billbeazleyhomes.com/.



Daily updates are available on The Bill Beazley Homes Facebook page here.