Hayters Turkey Products HACCP Coordinator Discusses Documentation Management Solution

Richmond, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Icicle is preferred for many small and medium sized food manufacturers as a food quality HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) solution. Other software solutions are more expensive and limited to the machines that the software on which was installed. The Icicle cloud-based structure allows food manufacturers to access data from anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day.



Dave Maguire, HACCP Coordinator at Hayter’s Turkey Products commented, “Using Icicle software as my HACCP portal allows me the ability to store all documentation in a centralized location, but still allows the flexibility for any supervisor to bring up the HACCP Plan in front of them. This is useful for finding proper corrective action procedures, handling audits, and allowing the information to be at anyone’s finger tips instantly, versus having to get the appropriate HACCP binder from the plant office. When changes are made, the program creates the appropriate HACCP maintenance log reports, and the changes are applied instantly. This reduces the need to print a new document, find the old document in the HACCP binders and replace the document with the most current version.”



Documentation management is the greatest challenge depending on the size and complexity of HACCP plans. Change is constant in the food manufacturing business. New products are developed, specialized machinery becomes available, and new allergens are identified. When changes occur within the HACCP system, documentation must reflect the operational changes in the facility.



About Burton Software and Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution:

Steven Burton is the founder of Burton Software Inc., (http://www.BurtonSoftware.com) which offers the first affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply. Icicle, the flagship technology enables companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of food products to develop and verify food safety plans. Icicle is the HACCP solution that improves the quality and safety of products by developing tools that manage food safety plans, document procedures, and carry out inspections.



Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided users through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers.



Burton noted, “Food companies now have the ability to fully synchronize operations across facilities and across the globe. The emergence of a new hazard or a change to any aspect of an existing hazard is immediately understood. Automatic alerts initiate recalls and modifications to existing formulas. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are available to employees regardless of physical location. Documentation validates food safety procedures can be printed on-demand to satisfy the requirements of auditors regardless of which specific certification authority certifies the company's products.”



Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, food technologists around the world are working closely with Burton Software building a global network of food safety stakeholders who have access to the latest technology to manage food safety issues and procedures. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

http://www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

800-299-8955