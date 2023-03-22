Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2023 -- Hayward Holdings, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Hayward Holdings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Charlotte. NC based Hayward Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. On July 28, 2022, Hayward Holdings, Inc. announced, that it was expecting its channel partners to reduce its inventory on hand by approximately 4 to 6 weeks in the second half of 2022. Consequently, the company revised its full-year 2022 outlook, anticipating a decline in net sales between 2% and 6% year-over-year, in contrast to its earlier forecast of net sales growth between 9% and 12% year-over-year.



Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) declined to as low as $8.30 per share on October 13, 2022.



