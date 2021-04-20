New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The Global Hazelnut Milk Market is projected to reach USD 153.2 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of consuming dairy based cereal alternatives, and growing practices of vegan diet, concerns about antibody residues, or growth hormones in animal milk. Hazelnut Milk are often highly preferred by the patients who suffer from heart diseases, anemia, cancer, and allergic to dairy based products. More than 16% European consumers try avoiding dairy products for these aids and cholesterol issues. Hazelnut Milk has been a great alternatives, and many almond based food & beverage products are being produced to support the demand chain formed by the consumers.



Elmhurst hazelnut milk, Pacific Hazelnut milk are a few of the widely sold products available in the market, Best milk alternative, pros and cons of plant-based milk, pros and cons of non dairy milk, milk substitute, milk to lose belly fat & weight loss, hazelnut milk nutrition carbs, and unsweetened & roasted hazelnut, to name a few are some of the hugely demanding topics and factors the end-users are concerned about and have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report. Leading and growing players in the market that have been investing an extensive amount in the research & development in such corresponding factors have observed enormous growth in their business.



Additionally, growing concerns with weight management, emphasis on weight loss & maintenance, importance on the blood sugar spike control are some of the factors that have been creating an overall enforcement in the market. Beside, omega-3 fatty acid, and Vitamin E, Vitamin B with antioxidant, the Hazelnut Milk have been very effective on enhancing antioxidant degree, providing low sugar & calorie content, working as an efficient source of calcium, providing high bone density, digestive health & weight management.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The overall nutritional supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to family income.

A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients. This trend is being driven by two fundamental shifts in this industry: the need to consume 'healthier' ingredients and consumers' increasing concerns for sourcing 'sustainable' products

Variations in the price of the upstream product are expected to influence the production cost of organic Hazelnut Milk. The cost of production is also an important factor which could affect the market price.

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food sub-segment had a market share of 28.6% in 2019 due to its remarkable usage of the Hazelnut Milk based formulation for making end-use baby food products & nutritional additives.

Key participants include Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Nature's Choice B.V., and Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global hazelnut milk market on the basis of sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Retails

Others



Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Powder

Liquid



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Hazelnut Milk Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



…………..



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers



9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



9.4. Market positioning



9.5. Strategy Benchmarking



9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Whitewave Foods



10.1.1. Company Overview



10.1.2. Financial Performance



10.1.3. Technology Insights



10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.2. Blue Diamond Growers



10.2.1. Company Overview



10.2.2. Financial Performance



10.2.3. Technology Insights



10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.3. Daiya Foods Inc.



10.3.1. Company Overview



10.3.2. Financial Performance



10.3.3. Technology Insights



10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.4. Tofutti Brands Inc.



10.4.1. Company Overview



10.4.2. Financial Performance



10.4.3. Technology Insights



10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.5. SunOpta Inc.



10.5.1. Company Overview



10.5.2. Financial Performance



10.5.3. Technology Insights



10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Hazelnut Milk market and its competitive landscape.



