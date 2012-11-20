NATEC Attending 2012 Joint Technical Symposium

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- The National Association of Training and Environmental Consulting (NATEC) and the Global Environmental Network exhibited this year at the largest occupational and environmental health and safety conference in Southern California.



The event was co-hosted by SC AIHA, OC AIHA, OC ASSA, LB ASSE and ASSE LA, on October 17, at The Grand Long Beach Event Center. The event compiled a wide-range of speakers to present keynote and session presentations, and all industry companies were invited to showcase their services and products to the large audience of professionals from the health, safety and environmental industries. Purchasing decision makers from around the state also attended and spoke with vendors. Click on the link for information on hazwoper training.



The executives at NATEC and the Global Environmental Network were clearly excited to share their products and services with others in their industry, as their exhibition was one of the most prominent displays present. For more information about NATEC and their exhibition at the Joint Technical Symposium, visit their website at http://www.natecintl.com.



About NATEC

NATEC has been providing companies with accredited hazardous-material-related training for 25 years, in their classroom facilities in both Southern and Northern California. The team of teachers at NATEC is the largest group of instructors in California, and includes CIHs, Lead Paint Inspectors and Risk Assessors, Certified Asbestos Consultants, and Supervisors or Competent Persons who have overseen remediation projects that cost millions of dollars in the past. Click on the link for more information on lead training. In addition to training courses, customers who attend NATEC’s courses also receive a learning database system that holds and tracks their records, aligned account managers, Wi-Fi access and lobby facilities, and free continental breakfasts. Click on the link for more information on asbestos awareness.