Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'H.B. Fuller Company'.



WMI's 'H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'H.B. Fuller Company' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'H.B. Fuller Company'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

H.B. Fuller Company (H.B. Fuller) is a provider of adhesives and specialty chemicals, based in the US. The company is involved in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, paints and other specialty chemicals. The company's products find application in a wide range of sectors including packaging, general assembly, building and construction, paper converting, and nonwoven and personal hygiene. H.B. Fuller also provides tile-setting adhesives, sealants, grout, and related products for the residential construction sector. The company markets its products under various brands including Advantra, Flextra, Clarity, LiquiLoc, Liquamelt, Swifttak, CleanMelt, Rakoll, Full-Care, and Rapidex. The company has operations in 40 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. H.B. Fuller is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, US.



Companies Mentioned



H.B. Fuller Company



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