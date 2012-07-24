HBN to Launch the Dr. Terry Show

Carson, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- Hosanna Broadcasting Network known as the voice of Jesus Christ will be launching the Dr. Terry Show July 24th 2012 on channel 20, Dish Network and Direct TV in the southern California market including Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The Dr. Terry Show will air on Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. PST. Since its inception, HBN-TV has been developing and broadcasting informative, impactful, relevant and cutting edge to its audience. Our lineup includes preaching/teaching of the word of God, variety of talk shows, entertainment and community oriented programming. HBN is also one of the largest satellite driven digital radio network in the Christian community reaching Africa,India and the Middle East with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.



The Dr. Terry Show is an informative talk show format featuring incredible people sharing their stories impacting and changing lives of people in our community through their extraordinary accomplishments. The show will feature Pastors, Sports Figures, Authors, etc. who are both well known and unknown who will share their stories, struggles, battles and their victories. The Dr. Terry Show was created to inspire ordinary people to step out in faith and do extra ordinary things for the Kingdomof God. To Preview the upcoming programs as well as other exciting programs with great spiritual leaders such as Dr.Jack Hayford and Dr.Frederick K. C. Price, please log on to http://www.hosannabroadcasting.com. We invite you to be a part of this great movement.