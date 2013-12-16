HC Design Solutions - Sydney's Only Unique Screen Provider

NSW, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Recently, the trend for using screens in homes and on commercial properties has increased on a large scale in various regions of the world. It is because of the fact that these screens do not only look beautiful but also provide spectacular décor for almost any kind of place. Most people prefer to use it on commercial properties such as restaurants and hotels; however, they look equally gorgeous in homes, which is why many individuals worldwide can be seen to be buying them for good. Since the screens also act as dividers, they are considered to be just perfect for commercial properties such customers and clients mostly require a good amount of privacy.



Designer screens are now available for all those who in interested in purchasing them at the earliest convenience from hcds.com.au. These laser cut screen suppliers do not only provide the most high quality screens, but they also offer the most reasonable prices for the utmost convenience of all their clients. There are different types of screens that include aluminum screens, MDF screens, glass screens, steel screens and acrylic screens. Individuals can choose the ones which they prefer more than the others or according to the kind of property they have in the first place. The kinds of screen involve privacy screens, room dividers, freestanding screens and many more. However, the decorative ones are preferred mostly since they are modern and quite beautiful to look at in both commercial and residential properties.



The colors, patterns, sizes and designs of these screens always vary and are made by keeping the customer’s demands in mind. Moreover, the size is always made according to the space of the place where it has to be put in the first place. Not only does this cover up the space adequately but it also allows people to not have any space issues in the long run, in case of the screen being over-sized. Individuals can now acquire custom-made decorative screens by HCDS whenever they want or prefer in the near future.



About HC Design Solutions

The main aim of the prestigious company is to provide customized and high quality service in order to attain guaranteed customer satisfaction in a short period of time. Therefore, all those who wish to buy any kind of screens are advised to contact HCDS at the earliest convenience since the company does not only provide premium quality screens, but it also provides true value of money to all their clients.



Media Contact:

Emma Lin, sales@hcds.com.au,

Unit 21, 28 Vore Street Silverwater, NSW 2128 AUSTRALIA

T: +61 02 9648 2715