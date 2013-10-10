Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of HC Slingsby PLC (SLNG) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'HC Slingsby PLC (SLNG) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'HC Slingsby PLC' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

HC Slingsby plc (Slingsby) manufactures and distributes a wide range of industrial and commercial equipment, mainly focused on incidental purchasing supplies. The company's product portfolio includes over 35,000 products that find application in various sectors such as materials handling, access, storage and shelving, safety and security, mailroom and packaging, office, signs and labels, wheels and castors, workshop and maintenance and flooring and matting. In addition, Slingsby offers store planning that further include initial design, delivery and on-site project management. The company along with its subsidiaries operates in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Slingsby is headquartered in Baildon, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



HC Slingsby PLC



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