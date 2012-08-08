HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) Investor Alert: Investigation in Connection With DOJ Probe

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) shares over potential securities laws violations by HCA Holdings Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection a recently announced probe by the Civil Division of the Department of Justice (“DOJ”).



Investors who purchased shares of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) concerning whether a series of statements by HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) reported that its annual Revenue increased from $28.37billion in 2008 to $32.5billion in 2011 and its Net Income rose from $673million in 2008 to $2.46billion in 2011.



On August 6, 2012, HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) disclosed in an filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that the Civil Division of the DOJ has contacted the Company in connection with its nationwide review of whether, in certain cases, hospital charges to the federal government relating to implantable cardio-defibrillators (“ICDs”) met the CMS criteria.



HCA Holdings Inc said that the review could potentially give rise to claims against the Company under the federal FCA or other statutes, regulations or laws and that at this time, HCA Holdings cannot predict what effect, if any, this review or any resulting claims could have on the Company.



HCA Holdings Inc also disclosed that in July 2012, the Civil Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami requested information on reviews assessing the medical necessity of interventional cardiology services provided at any Company facility (other than peer reviews).



Shares of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) traded on August 6, 2012 as low as $24.21 per share.



