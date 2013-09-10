HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) Long Term Stockholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) was announced concerning whether certain HCA Holdings officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the March 2011 initial public offering (“IPO”) or shortly after the IPO and currently hold any of those NYSE:HCA shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain HCA Holdings officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.



On Feb. 3, 2011 HCA Holdings Inc reported its fourth quarter 2010 results. Among other things, HCA Holdings Inc said that in the fourth quarter its revenues increased by 1.7 % and its Net income increased 30.8 %.



HCA Holdings Inc reported that its annual Revenue increased from $30.052 billion for 2009 to $30.0683 billion in 2010 and that Net Income increased from over $1.054 billion in 2009 to over $1.2 billion in 2010.



In March 2011 HCA Holdings Inc went public. Shares of HCA Holdings Inc reached $34.61 per share on July 22, 2011.



Then on July 25, 2011 HCA Holdings Inc announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2011. During a conference call the Chief Executive of HCA Holdings lowered HCA Holdings’ outlook for 2011 growth-adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to a range of 3% to 5% from a prior mid-single-digit growth target.



Shares of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) declined from almost $35 per share in July to $18.30 in September 2011.



On October 1, 2011, a media article raised questions concerning the accounting for over $15billlion of HCA Holdings 2006 going private transaction worth over $20billion.



In the end of October 2011 an investor filed a lawsuit against HCA Holdings Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that alleges that the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with its March 9, 2011 initial public offering failed to disclose that the Company improperly accounted for its prior business combinations in violation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, causing its financial results to be materially misstated, that the Company had failed to maintain effective internal controls concerning its accounting for business combinations; and that the Company failed to disclose known trends and uncertainties, as required by SEC regulations, concerning its revenue growth rate.



Those who are current long term stockholders of shares of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com