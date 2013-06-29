Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2013 -- Diet Doc has been providing safe and natural weight loss around the country for years, modernizing and modifying the original hCG diet to make it safer and more effective. The company has now developed and released sublingual hCG diet drops, capable of providing the same fast weight loss without the pain or discomfort of needles. These prescription hCG drops are 99.99% pure hCG, like the injections, yet require a less invasive delivery method, just a few drops daily under the tongue.



Diet Doc’s new prescription only diet drops should not be confused with FDA sanctioned homeopathic hCG drops, considered ineffectual and recently removed from store shelves. Diet Doc's pure hCG diet drops contain 99.99% pure hCG and require a prescription, available after quick consultation with one of their in-house physicians. Clients across the country can contact Diet Doc from the comfort of their own home and schedule a free consultation with leading weight loss physicians, and afterwards receive a prescription for an hCG diet plan including new diet drops and begin losing weight almost immediately. The company’s hCG diet plans are rush delivered directly to the patient’s door and have been capable of producing fast weight loss in over 97% of clients.



In 1954, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons created the original hCG diet plan, theorizing that low doses of pure hCG could mobilize fat stores while simultaneously preventing muscle loss during low calorie dieting. hCG or human chorionic gonadotropin is produced by the placenta during pregnancy to help a woman’s body access her fat stores to feed the developing fetus, rather than use muscle. hCG plays a key role in the development of the embryo in utero and is commonly prescribed to treat infertility in women and delayed puberty in boys. Simeon's belief was that the hCG triggers the hypothalamus to in turn signal fat cells to release their stores of fat, especially in abnormal areas like hips, underarms, thighs, and waist.



Currently, Diet Doc is the only hCG diet plan provider utilizing their updated, modernized version of the Simeons protocol. The company allows for up 1250 calories daily, eliminating the hunger and adverse side effects commonly associated with the Simeons diet. Advancements in science and nutrition have allowed Diet Doc to update the original hCG protocol to allow for more caloric intake as well as alternative methods of hCG consumption, all of which make the hCG diet more compatible with anyone, yet still capable of providing fast weight loss equally.



Utilizing the most modern technologies, Diet Doc produces 99.99% pure prescription hCG in more forms than ever. The product was initially available only via injection, but with increased demand from clients, the company now provides hCG in dissolvable sublingual tablets as well as sublingual drops. Prescription hCG drops are not to be confused with FDA sanctioned homeopathic hCG drops, considered ineffectual.



When used in conjunction with Diet Doc's nutrition plan, hCG drops can produce fast weight loss and improve overall health by reducing the risk for weight related diseases. Homeopathic hCG drops contain no real hCG, and will not produce any results. Also, consumers have reported adverse health effects associated with FDA sanctioned homeopathic hCG.



Diet Doc not only offers these 99.99% pure hCG diet drops, but the ever important nutrition and diet plan, an individualized and physician monitored nutrition plan designed to custom fit each client depending on factors like age, health, metabolism, and long term goals. The combination of a specially designed low calorie diet plan and prescription hCG results in patient’s being able to lose weight fast without feelings of hunger, headaches, or other side effects. With the hCG drops diet, patients get the same effectiveness of hCG injections without the invasive needles.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg