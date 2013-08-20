Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Because being overweight increases a man’s risk of developing a host of diseases, the decision to lose unwanted fat has become more than a cosmetic concern. American men are realizing that losing that extra roll of excess fat around the belly can be the difference between enjoying a longer, more rewarding life and suffering from a growing list of weight related diseases, including colon cancer. Longevity and quality of life are now topping the list of reasons for American men to lose weight fast.



Colon cancer ranks number three on the list of the most common cancer diagnosis among American men. Because scientists know that fat tissue produces excess amounts of insulin, it is believed that this may promote growth factors in the blood, which in turn, promotes the growth of certain tumors. It is also known that most obese people suffer from chronic inflammation; another factor that may increase cancer risk. Most men carry excess fat in the abdominal, or belly, region. Men with above average waist circumference show the strongest association with colon cancer risk. The exact cause of this often deadly disease is not exactly known; however, experts at Cancer.Gov agree that obesity and lifestyle behaviors associated with gaining excess weight do increase the risk of developing colon cancer.



Diet Doc has combined decades of scientific research with the knowledge and expertise of specially trained fast weight loss doctors, nurses and nutritionists and has developed America’s leading medically supervised, simple and unsophisticated hCG diet plans for men that produce the safest and most successful weight loss, helping all American men not only feel better and enjoy a more active lifestyle, but to avoid the risk of colorectal cancer.



Prior to beginning a fast weight loss plan with Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans for men, a simple and private medical evaluation and doctor consultation will be successfully completed. Because the company utilizes the most current technology, men can begin the journey to better health from the comfort of their own living room simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer and contacting Diet Doc. To make every man’s diet experience as convenient as possible, there is no need to schedule or travel to and from weight loss clinics in Chicago and for added convenience, all diet products will be discreetly shipped directly to each man’s home. Included in their package, patients will receive a certificate of analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, showing the quality of the ingredients and levels of each active ingredient.



hCG diet plans will be designed that are tailor made and compatible with each man’s personal medical history and activity level, while fitting comfortably into each man’s individual lifestyle. Diet Doc’s most effective hCG diet plans are easy to follow and incorporate a wide range of deliciously healthy food choices, designed to hold interest while promoting fast weight loss to maintain motivation. When these hCG diet plans are coupled with Diet Doc’s 100% pure, prescription hCG, stores of trapped fat are released into the bloodstream and easily burned by the body for energy. Because hCG naturally suppresses the appetite, while being enhanced with the energy boosting B12 vitamin, American men are losing weight rapidly without suffering nagging hunger pangs, between meal cravings or loss of energy.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG cannot be found on stores shelves and is available to qualified clients only. Because the company manufactures all prescription diet aids in their own United States based, FDA approved, fully licensed pharmacies, the company can ensure that only the highest quality ingredients are used and that patients are receiving only the best diet products available on the market.



Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in hCG diet plans for men by medically supervising and monitoring each man’s progress with constant communication. At a fraction of the cost of most competing diets, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans fit comfortably into most budgets, and pricing plans are available making losing excess fat and looking forward to a future of improved health, without the risk of colon cancer, affordable to all men.



Call Diet Doc today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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