HCG Diet Industry Leader Pounds and Inches Away Opens New California Locations

Washington, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Pounds and Inches Away, an expert in the HCG diet industry, has recently announced the opening of two new locations in Orange County and Santa Monica, California.



For years, individuals interested in obtaining optimal weight loss results have always depended on Pounds and Inches Away for guidance and support. Pounds and Inches Away uses the HCG diet, which “targets your weight loss so that you maintain muscle mass while strictly losing unwanted fat, in addition to acting as an appetite suppressant.” The HCG diet is known for its extremely successful results, which can include weight loss of up to 30 pounds in 30 days.



From the opening of the Orange County location and the Santa Monica location, customers can expect to receive more access to Pounds and Inches Away’s HCG diet weight loss supplements. Most of Pounds and Inches Away’s locations offer both the prescription and the original Pounds and Inches Away HCG Metabolic Support that has helped over 10,000 dieters achieve their weight loss goals. Individuals interested in finding a location close to them can consult the Locations Map available on the Pounds and Inches Away website.



In the event that there are no locations nearby, clients can now order Pounds and Inches Away’s HCG Metabolic Support directly from the manufacturer. To order HCG weight loss kit direct from the maker, clients only need to select the product that they wish to order from the online store, add it into their cart, and purchase it.



Users of the Pounds and Inches Away HCG diet have also found support in the website’s blog. On the blog, readers can view valuable information pertaining to weight loss and dieting. The blog also shares encouraging success stories from individuals around the world who have found the HCG diet successful.



Any individuals with questions or concerns are invited to contact the office of Pounds and Inches Away via the contact form available on their website.



About Pounds and Inches Away

Since 2007, following the release of the “HCG Weight Loss Cure Guide,” Pounds and Inches has become a leader in the HCG diet industry. The HCG weight loss guide and protocol has helped more than 10,000 dieters achieve success. Pounds and Inches Away works with individuals to help them achieve their weight loss and body reshaping goals, as well as help them maintain the weight that they lost, through a tried-and-tested diet regimen. For more information, please visit http://www.poundsandinchesaway.com