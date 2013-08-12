Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Obesity in men has doubled in the last 25 years in America and research shows that “carrying extra weight, especially belly fat, can increase the risk for developing serious health problems, including diabetes, heart attack, stroke and sleep apnea.” The aging process tends to slow a man’s metabolism, calories are burned at a much slower rate and important muscle mass is lost, being replaced by fatty tissue. While most women tend to gain weight in the hip and thigh area, the majority of men accumulate excess fat around the waist. The excess fat then circulates through the liver, posing an increased risk for metabolic problems.



Oftentimes, due to the demand of careers and hectic schedules, taking the time to visit their physician is placed on the back burner. Diet Doc is pleased to offer hCG diet plans for busy men that are easy to follow and capable of trimming inches from the waistline without scheduling appointments, traveling to and from the doctor or suffering through long, boring waits in the office.



Because Diet Doc utilizes the latest technology, men that are interested in healthy, rapid and easy weight loss can begin the journey to a leaner and healthier body by successfully completing a detailed, yet very simple, health evaluation followed by a physician consultation, both of which can be accomplished from the comfort of the living room recliner simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer. Based on this information, certified nutritionists will then design nutrient rich, delicious and easy to follow hCG diet plans that are specific to each man’s dietary and nutritional requirements, compatible to any health condition and fitting comfortably into each man’s personal lifestyle. Powerful prescription hCG will be added and is typically administered once daily under strict medical supervision. This dynamic combination instructs the brain to target stores of fat, which has been trapped in cells of the body, to be released into the bloodstream and used as the body’s primary source of energy. Weight loss typically begins within days of following the easy hCG diet plans without side effects and without trips to the gym for strenuous workouts.



In addition to prescription hCG drops, injections, and tablets, the company also offers a delicious assortment of diet foods and snacks, as well as an impressive collection of essential prescription and non-prescription vitamins, minerals and diet pills to accelerate weight loss. To assure top notch safety for each client, all Diet Doc prescription products are manuactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States using the highest quality of standards. At a fraction of the cost of competitive hCG diet plans and, without the potential side effects of over-the-counter fad diet aids, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans are a natural, safe and sensible solution to help all men lose uncomfortable and unhealthy belly fat.



With a staff of board certified physicians, nurses, nutritionists and weight loss coaches available 6 days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement, Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans and have helped men nationwide enjoy a healthier future and more active lifestyle by rapidly losing uncomfortable and unhealthy belly fat. Call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and begin the journey to a healthier body and trimmer waistline.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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