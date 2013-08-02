Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Studies show that the connection between obesity and the risk for developing countless diseases is clear. Those that carry excess weight are at an increased risk for developing diabetes, stroke, heart disease and even certain types of cancer. Obesity clearly increases the risk for elevated LDL and decreased HDL cholesterol levels, both of which are a major risk factor for developing heart disease. According to the American Heart Association, obese individuals are more likely to develop heart disease even when no other risk factors, like high cholesterol, are present.



Consuming more calories than the body is capable of burning results in the unused calories being stored as fat. This stored fat is typically stored in areas of the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. Eating a balanced diet, high in fiber and low in fats and carbohydrates and losing excess weight can lead to drastically reduced cholesterol levels and the avoidance of a multitude of weight related diseases.



Diet Doc has helped thousands lose weight fast while reducing dangerous LDL levels by combining decades of scientific nutritional research with the expertise of specially trained fast weight loss physicians, nurses, and nutritionists. Once a medical evaluation has been performed, simply from the client’s own home, Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists will design the nation’s most effective weight loss diet, combining prescription weight loss medication and supplements with an individually tailored diet meal plan, guaranteed to melt fat from the body. Each According to hCG diet plan is specific to every patient’s individual needs including medical history, age, gender and activity level, while fitting comfortably into the patient’s lifestyle. Pure weight loss supplements and medication, available by prescription only and typically administered once daily under strict medical supervision, will be added to be used in conjunction with the tailor made hCG diet plans. Prescription weight loss aids such as Diet Doc’s Ultra Burn and Slim Down are combined with the nutrient rich hCG diet plans, signaling the brain to target the body’s fat stores, releasing this old and trapped fat into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary energy source.



In addition to patients reporting feeling physically healthier with more energy and reduced cholesterol levels, they are noticing the loss of pounds and inches in those typically difficult to lose areas of the body, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. In fact, a recent in-house survey revealed that 97% of Diet Doc clients boasted a loss of almost one pound daily of embarrassing, unwanted and unhealthy excess fat and, in most cases, within days of following the fast weight loss diet guidelines.



The American Heart Association confirms that healthy living can contribute to longevity and can help one to avoid a host of weight related diseases, including dangerous high cholesterol and heart disease. Diet Doc’s professional weight loss experts have helped thousands reduce cholesterol levels by losing weight safely and rapidly and are committed to providing the safest and most effective hCG diet plans on today’s market. Available 6 days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement throughout each diet journey, patients are never alone during the transition to a healthier body by losing excess fat.



Utilizing the most current technology, Diet Doc has the ability to reach those in even the most remote regions of the country. For those that find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Texas, losing weight safely and rapidly can be accomplished from the comfort of their own home, simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer. Diet Doc offers complimentary consultation to all new clients, relieving financial pressure and providing a free doorway to a lifetime of great health.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg