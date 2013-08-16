Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Fibromyalgia, a chronic pain syndrome that affects the muscles and soft tissue, is characterized by widespread muscle pain, fatigue, painful tender points and sleep disturbances. Obesity and carrying extra weight can aggravate these painful and chronic symptoms. With flare ups of pain lasting three months or longer, fibromyalgia symptoms can significantly reduce one’s quality of life.



Research to determine if weight loss can relieve painful fibromyalgia symptoms is encouraging. A study revealed that patients that followed a restricted diet, like that of Diet Doc’s medically supervised weight loss plans, with increased and moderate physical activity showed significant improvement in depression, chronic pain and anxiety.



Diet Doc has refined their prescription hCG diets to tailor treatment around each patient’s individual nutritional, lifestyle and medical needs, providing fast weight loss leading to reduced painful obesity-triggered fibromyalgia symptoms. By modifying and modernizing the original hCG diet protocol, the company has designed a safer method of dieting by providing 100% pure prescription hCG, increasing the allowable caloric intake to more than double that of the original, outdated hCG regimen used by competitors. Not only do the customized hCG diet plans incorporate a wider range of delicious food choices to maintain the patient’s interest, but the rapid and noticeable weight loss motivates patients to adhere to the diet.



The journey to successful weight loss begins with a medical evaluation and doctor consultation, from the comfort of each patient’s own home, and as simply as a toll free telephone call. Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, there is no need to schedule appointments or travel to and from weight loss clinics in Austin Texas. Patients can begin their journey to a life free of burdensome, excess fat leading to possible reduced pain from fibromyalgia symptoms simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



Based on information obtained during the consultation and evaluation, certified nutritionists design healthy diet plans specific to each patient’s individual nutritional, medical and weight reduction needs in order to achieve maximum effectiveness. Each program is uniquely developed in order to achieve optimal weight loss with focus on safety and improved long term health.



The coupling of Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG with the company’s tailor made diet plans signals the hypothalamus to force stores of trapped fat into the bloodstream to be burned as the primary source of energy, resulting in natural, safe and fast weight loss. Patients notice the loss of pounds and inches rapidly and in the typically most stubborn areas of the body, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs, with no significant side effects.



The company’s prescription hCG diet plans are closely monitored by the expert team of board certified doctors, nurses and certified nutritionists who work in collaboration to assure that patients safely and effectively achieve fast weight loss. Close medical supervision allows the doctors to quickly identify and resolve any issues that may be hindering fast weight loss.



Diet Doc’s hCG Diet has taken dieting to a whole new level by providing dieters with not only the safest and most effective means to lose weight fast, but by also providing patients with crucial unlimited support, education, and guidance throughout the entire weight reduction period, helping patients safely and quickly transfer into a healthy lifestyle. Available 6 days per week via phone or email, the dedicated fast weight loss professionals at Diet Doc are never more than a phone call away.



Losing as little as 10-20 pounds can make a significant improvement in one’s physical and emotional health. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans are designed for those struggling to take off that last 10 pounds to those who need to lose 100 pounds or more, and individually tailored to be compatible with almost any disease or condition.



Call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation to lose weight rapidly and safely, possibly leading to relief from some obesity-related painful fibromyalgia symptoms.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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