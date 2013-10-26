Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2013 -- Benefiting from decades of scientific fast weight loss research, combined with the expertise and knowledge of board certified doctors, nurses and nutritionists, all specializing in the science of nutrition and fast weight loss, Diet Doc has now created the leading medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans in the nation. By utilizing the latest nutritional science to create diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients, the company has helped thousands that have been unsuccessful in the past to lose unhealthy excess weight permanently.



Qualified patients will work closely with certified nutritionists to design diet plans that are specific to each person’s unique needs. Nutritionists consider age, gender, body type, activity level, medical conditions and nutritional needs when developing each patient’s hCG diet plan. Because the diet plans fit neatly into each patient’s lifestyle and because they incorporate an abundance of various delicious food choices, patients maintain interest while the fast weight loss generates motivation. When the tailor made diet plans are combined with Diet Doc’s natural and 100% pure prescription hCG medication, patients find fat melting from their waistline and are reporting looking and feeling better, mentally and physically, than ever before.



The newly designed hCG diet plans allow patients to consume up to 1250 healthy, delicious and nutritious calories daily. Because each new patient will receive a complementary recipe book which features over 50 easy to prepare meal plans, meal planning is quick and simple.



The new prescription hCG diet plans do not involve patients participating in grueling exercise regimens and, in fact; the experts at Diet Doc discourage strenuous exercise while dieting. By simply following the diet plans, with the administration of prescription hCG medication, patients are losing weight at an amazing pace. Because the company’s goal is to make a lifelong difference, rather than a temporary fix, the professionals work closely with each patient to educate them on which foods cause weight gain and which food choices will maintain permanent weight loss and improved health.



The new prescription hCG diet plans include only pure prescription medication. Diet Doc’s prescription medication is manufactured in their United States based, FDA approved pharmacies to assure that each client is receiving the safest, purest and best medication. Each patient’s life changing weight loss journey is medically supervised and monitored, while progress is reviewed during scheduled weekly checkup calls. This personal, one-on-one relationship enables the doctors to quickly identify and resolve any weight loss plateaus or barriers that may be hindering fast weight loss.



The Diet Doc’s expert staff is passionate about helping everyone successfully accomplish their personal weight loss goals and is available via phone or email 6 days per week and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement. This level of personal service places Diet Doc steps above competitors.



HCG diet plans are personally designed for any size and shape and for those that want to lose as little as 10 pounds to those that need to lose 100 pounds or more. With the ability to reach those in even the most remote areas of the country by utilizing the most current technology, Diet Doc makes affordable, safe and rapid weight loss available to everyone that needs it.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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