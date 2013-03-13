Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Everyone knows that losing weight can prevent obesity related diseases, but what most do not consider is that losing weight can also prevent deaths from car accidents. In an effort to motivate the American public to lose weight fast, Diet Doc announced increased efforts to provide safe medical weight loss services nationwide to anyone seeking help to lose weight. A recent study concluded that obese individuals involved in vehicle crashes have a much higher chance of serious injury or death as a result of their obesity. In this light, weight loss is ever increasingly one of the most important things Americans can do for themselves. Diet Doc offers the nation's most advanced medical weight loss plans, individually tailored to each patient's needs and focused on producing the best results for disease prevention and significantly lowered risk of being fatally wounded in an automobile accident. A Diet Doc weight loss plan begins with medical evaluation of every patient that considers individual health factors like age, overall health, thyroid function, weight loss goals, and long term health goals. After these factors have been evaluated, Diet Doc provides medical weight loss services to each patient, including but not limited to prescription hCG treatments and proprietary, all-natural diet aids.



In the study released by the Safe Transportation Education and Research Center at the University of California, 57,491 crashes were evaluated, and researches singled out vehicles that were similar in size and type and narrowed the field to 3,403 incidents. Almost half of the subjects in the 3,403 evaluated were of normal weight, one third were overweight, and about one fifth were obese as defined by the BMI. For those considered obese, having a BMI over 30, were 21 percent more likely to die in a car accident, while those with a BMI over 40 were 80 percent more likely to perish.



These studies are shocking, as they link yet another risk factor to obesity. Studies that relate obesity to diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer are plentiful. In light of this new information, Diet Doc has renewed its drive to help anyone in need to lose necessary weight and avoid the multitude of inherent risks associated with obesity. In order to produce the most effective, simple weight loss, the company offers unlimited clinical consultations including physician, nurse, nutritionist, and diet coach conferences, rendering the Diet Doc hCG diet plan the most productive non-invasive diet available in the world, boasting over a 98% success rate at helping patients lose weight fast without hunger, malnutrition, and at a fraction of the cost of other less-effective hCG clinics. Diet Doc offers customized nutrition plans designed around every patient, tailored to work precisely in conjunction with prescription hCG treatments and customized for each patient's body. While on this custom hCG diet plan, patients report average results of over a pound per day, making the hCG diet the most successful alternative to invasive surgery available. The company treats patients across America over the advanced Telemedicine system, allowing patients to reach out to physicians easily across the country and get the aid that they need for a simple transition to a healthier lifestyle.



The simple truth is that not all hCG diet plans are created equal. Diet Doc is the only prescription hCG clinic in America that has modernized the outdated, 1954 version of the hCG diet, using nutritional and physiological science to expand the efficiency of the diet, increase caloric intake without decreasing the diet's effectiveness, and combining state of the art nutritive supplements and weight loss aids seamlessly with the hCG diet plan to produce even greater results.



