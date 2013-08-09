Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Carrying excess weight is the gateway for a host of significant health issues while also wreaking havoc on confidence and self-image. Because unnecessary and excess fat storage in the areas of the stomach, arms and thighs can be unresponsive to normal diet and exercise alone, Diet Doc has improved its hCG diet plans to now specifically address these problem areas.



An obvious sign of being overweight is the development of unsightly and embarrassing stretch marks. Typically caused by excess weight which necessitates the skin to expand, oftentimes during this expansion, the fibers in the skin can rip or even deteriorate, leaving groups of blemished tissue, commonly referred to as stretch marks which present themselves in the form of pink, red or purple stripes of compressed skin and are most noticeable on the belly, breasts, upper arms and thighs.



Companies offering miracle cures and empty promises to make stretch marks disappear are plentiful, but nothing has been discovered that will totally eliminate stretch marks. Because there is no proven treatment to remove these marks, the most sensible solution is to avoid their development by maintaining a healthy weight.



Excess fat typically accumulates in the stomach, arms and thighs and can be unresponsive to normal diet and exercise alone. For this reason, Diet Doc has redesigned their hCG diet plans to specifically address these problem areas by combining the most powerful prescription diet aids with nutritious meal plans designed to generate the safest and most successful results possible, focusing specifically on belly fat and the prevention of unsightly stretch marks.



Diet Doc has combined decades of scientific research with the knowledge and expertise of board certified physicians, all specially trained in the science of safe and fast hCG diet plans. Following a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consult, easily completed from the client’s home, prescription and non-prescription diet aids can be prescribed and used in conjunction with nutritionist-designed hCG diet plans, each uniquely created and personalized for each patient’s nutritional needs and other bodily factors. This powerful combination signals the brain to target fat that has been stored in the cells of the body, forcing its release into the bloodstream and enabling the body to use this fat for fuel. The result is a rapid, safe and successful hCG diet plan leaving patients looking and feeling healthier and more confident without negative side effects.



For those who are seeking a permanent, safe and healthy way to lose weight fast and avoid unsightly stretch marks, the solution is as close as the nearest telephone. Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, even those that find it difficult to attend a fast weight loss clinic in Charlotte North Carolina can begin the transition to healthy and happier living from the comfort of their own home. Consultations, evaluations, and follow-up appointments are convenient and can be easily accomplished by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer and scheduling a doctor consultation.



Diet Doc creates custom hCG diet plans for those of all shapes and sizes and for those who are trying to rid themselves of those last difficult 10 pounds, or those who desperately need to lose more weight in order to restore health. Everyone who wants or needs to lose embarrassing excess weight is invited to call Diet Doc today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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