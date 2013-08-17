Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- After many unsuccessful attempts at eating clean, healthy foods to lose weight fast, people all over the country are now searching for weight loss pills to help them maintain commitment to their hCG diet plans. Because of the many weight-related health risks, like diabetes, heart disease and kidney failure, losing weight and eating clean has become even more important for increasing quality of life and lifespan. Diet Doc understands the struggles people in America wrestle with every day to stick with their weight management goals and have thus created new eating clean hCG diet plans and weight loss pills to offer their clients a faster, easier road to a healthier, happier and longer future.



Whether a patient has five pounds or one hundred pounds to shed, Diet Doc’s new prescription diet pills, including prescription Ultra Burn and Slim Down, are incorporated seamlessly into the company’s hCG diet plans and offer clients the ability to control their cravings for fatty, processed foods and see immediate results in their body. After consulting with one of Diet Doc’s physicians who have been highly trained in the specifics of medically supervised hCG diet plans, patients will be prescribed prescription diet pills that will increase the rate that they burn excess fat and begin seeing results. These diet pills are specially formulated to block sugar absorption, regulate blood sugar levels and increase thyroid function so that, in addition to following a low fat diet, fat found in hard to reach places like the stomach, thighs and underarms, will begin to melt away.



Combining Diet Doc’s exclusive weight loss pills with a nutrient rich diet and encouraging patients to continue eating clean, wholesome foods has allowed all patients to see fast and effective results and have reduced and eliminated the intimidating risks for diabetes.



Patients nationwide can simply call for an immediate consultation with one of Diet Doc’s highly trained physicians. During this consultation, the physician and patient will discuss underlying health concerns, like diabetes, that may be inhibiting weight loss or be causing the patient to gain weight quickly. Each Diet Doc physician is specially trained in the many causes of weight gain and the most effective methods for treating weight gain caused by genetics, diabetes, depression and more. Before the initial consultation is concluded, the patient will gain access to Diet Doc’s exclusive diet aids and weight loss pills to assists them in a faster, more comfortable transition to a slimmer figure.



Patients will also work closely with Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to design a meal and snack plan filled healthy foods, rich in essential elements and minerals that will leave the patient feeling full and satisfied. Because the meal portion of these hCG diet plans are created around each patient’s personal needs, eating clean, wholesome foods will not be challenging and patients will no longer crave unhealthy, processed foods. In fact, following Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans and eating clean, low calorie foods has helped thousands of patients quickly shed unwanted fat without negative side effects or intense cravings to overeat.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg