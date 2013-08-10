Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2013 -- Weight gain and excess fat may not take long to put on, but many people in Los Angeles California are discovering that sticking to a low fat diet in order to rid themselves of their added weight can be challenging and lengthy. A new report this week considered the top reasons most people abandon their low fat diets and weight management goals and offers some weight loss tips to help people continue to strive to reach their goals. Similarly, Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans offer their patients proven weight loss tips that encourage sticking with their hCG diet plan but have helped thousands of patients sustain their weight by combining these tips with fat burning diet pills that eliminate body fat so patients can begin to see immediate results.



As reported on this week by Yahoo! Shine, some of the top reasons for falling off the weight loss wagon are the length of time it takes to see results when following a low fat diet, uncontrollable hunger and trying different weight loss tips without success in losing weight. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans address each of these concerns and more by educating their clients on the importance of a healthy, low fat diet, proven weight loss tips and prescription diet pills that melt away fat safely and rapidly. Diet Doc clients have reported losing weight fast with hCG diet plans and, in a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of clients reported successful weight management without negative side effects like hunger or intense cravings.



Whether a patient has five pounds or one hundred pounds to shed, Diet Doc’s new prescription diet pills, including prescription Ultra Burn and Slim Down, are incorporated seamlessly into the company’s hCG diet plans and offer clients in Los Angeles California the ability to control their cravings for fatty, processed foods and see immediate results in their body. After consulting with one of Diet Doc’s physicians who have been highly trained in the specifics of medically supervised hCG diet plans, patients will be prescribed prescription diet pills that will increase the rate that they burn excess fat and begin seeing results. These diet pills are specially formulated to block sugar absorption, regulate blood sugar levels and increase thyroid function so that, in addition to following a low fat diet, fat found in hard to reach places like the stomach, thighs and underarms, will begin to melt away.



Patients will also work closely with certified nutritionists who will develop a low fat diet around the patient’s individual needs and preferences. Diet Doc’s nutritionists are specially trained in proven fast weight loss tips and spend time educating and counseling each patient on the best weight loss tips to follow for their body type. Because the Diet Doc team understands that each patient’s body will respond differently to losing weight quickly, Diet Doc remains in constant contact with their clients to monitor progress, modify diet pills as needed and answer any questions that patients may have during this important journey.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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