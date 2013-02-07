Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- In an effort to aid potential clients in making an educated diet decision, Diet Doc offers an honest comparison between their hCG diet plan and the Atkins diet. The Atkins Diet functions on the premise that the body is an engine with carbohydrates acting as fuel. Limiting calories makes the body resort to an alternative fuel—stored fat. When fat is burned, pounds disappear. The Atkins Diet consists of “phases” beginning with the patient consuming very few carbs and progressively consuming more until one reaches the desired weight. The dieter must keep food lists handy and practice math skills. For example, the dieter may consume 20 grams per day of “net carbs” and 12 to 15 of these net carbs must be from “foundation vegetables”. For this reason, the Atkins Diet may become a bit confusing causing the patient to lose interest and disregard the diet. The government recommends that 20-35% of daily calories be derived from fat.The Atkins Diet offers dieters a whopping 63% of fat leading one to believe that this may lead to serious heart associated consequences. Exercise is encouraged, but not required. It is recommended that those wishing to practice the Atkins Diet buy the book and follow chapter by chapter to achieve weight loss goals.



Diet Doc’s Prescription hCG weight loss Diet:



hCG is a hormone that is produced in the developing placenta of pregnant women. In the 1950’s, Dr. Simeons discovered that this powerful hormone was effective in producing fast weight loss when used in conjunction with a very low calorie diet. Diet Doc has researched hCG for decades, modernizing and modifying the original hCG diet to provide patients with more than double the daily caloric intake of the original protocol, making their prescription hCG diet a safer and more effective method of losing unwanted and unhealthy fat.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc focuses on the same basic principle as The Atkins Diet in that carbohydrate limitation will force the body to burn stored fat. Diet Doc does, however, simplify the process, allowing the dieter an easier pathway to weight loss success. Diet Doc clients are not required to count calories or carbs. Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists develop an individual, patient specific diet plan for each patient, making meal planning simple while still providing proper nutrition. Prior to Diet Doc physicians dispensing prescription hCG, clients are subjected to an extensive evaluation, which considers age, gender, medical history, lifestyle and anticipated weight loss goals. Prescription hCG is available in injection form, which is the most popular method of delivery due to its rapid weight loss effects, oral hCG drops or sublingual tablets. Diet Doc also offers clients an impressive array of essential prescription strength vitamins, minerals and weight loss supplements that are proprietary to a successful diet plan. Diet Doc’s staff work collectively and are committed to the safe and successful weight loss journey of each patient and are available 6 days per week to offer unlimited support, guidance and encouragement.



