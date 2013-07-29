Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Obesity and carrying extra weight are predispositions to high blood pressure which leads to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke, the two leading causes of death in the United States. Diet Doc creates personalized hCG diet plans to help patients lose weight fast and counteract the effects of obesity on the body.



Research shows that obesity and high blood pressure, or hypertension, are intimately connected, with high blood pressure leading to a multitude of other diseases that can affect overall health and longevity. Indicators for risk of high blood pressure include obesity, abdominal, or belly, fat and weight gain. Regarded as the silent killer, many patients are unaware that they are affected by high blood pressure, with as many as 50 percent of Americans suffering from high blood pressure as a direct result of being overweight.



Those who suffer from high blood pressure may experience severe headache, vision problems, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, difficulty breathing and irregular heartbeat. If left untreated, high blood pressure can lead to heart attack, stroke, kidney failure and eye problems, causing damage to arteries which makes it difficult to supply adequate blood flow to vital organs. Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans provide patients with the necessary tools to lose weight fast and to control and, even conquer, this silent killer.



The professionals at Diet Doc have utilized decades of hCG and weight loss research, modifying and modernizing the original hCG diet plans that originated in the 1950s when Dr. A.T.W. Simeons found that the hCG hormone, administered in small doses in conjunction with an extremely low calorie diet, would produce fast weight loss. Diet Doc has improved the original hCG diet plan by increasing the daily allowable caloric intake to more than double that of the original hCG diet while also now combining prescription hCG treatments with an individualized high protein, low carbohydrate diet. The incorporation of a wider range of delicious and healthy food choices keeps the diet more interesting while fast weight loss continues to motivate the dieter.



Prior to beginning the journey toward improved health by losing excess fat, an extensive medical evaluation and doctor consultation are completed. Based on this information, certified nutritionists will develop hCG diet plans specific to each patient, to be used in combination with prescription hCG treatments. Health advisers are in constant contact through scheduled weekly communication to monitor progress and to assure the safest and most successful weight loss possible. Available 6 days per week via phone or email, specially trained fast weight loss professionals provide consultation and are eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement throughout each patient’s transition to a healthier lifestyle.



In addition to prescription hCG, Diet Doc offers an impressive collection of diet foods and snacks, as well as proprietary prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements to supply the body with essential nutrients lost during a low calorie diet. Patients can feel confident that Diet Doc remains steadfast in providing the highest quality prescription products; each manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States. Even clients in Miami can contact Diet Doc and confer with a soecially trained weight loss physician, regardless of proximity.



Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can have a significant positive effect on one’s overall general health and can prevent countless weight related diseases and conditions, including high blood pressure. Diet Doc designs patient specific hCG diet plans for those who want to lose 10 pounds or those who need to lose 100 pounds or more in order to restore health and mobility. Helping thousands of Americans lose weight safely and naturally, Diet Doc has become the leading hCG diet plan provider in America by providing fast weight loss at a fraction of the cost of more invasive, yet less effective methods. Diet Doc's goal is to encourage healthy weight loss while also promoting healthy food choices and lasting dietary change.



