Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Americans spend millions of dollars each year on diet pills, thigh wraps, lotions, strenuous exercise regimens and other gimmicky gadgets that promise thin thighs. Although many of these fads may temporarily disguise embarrassing excess thigh fat, in reality, none will permanently extinguish thigh fat. While moderate exercise is always beneficial, strenuous workouts targeted at losing excess inches in the thighs will undoubtedly result in larger muscles resulting in larger thighs. Barring costly and potentially risky treatments, such as liposuction, the safest and most permanent solution for excess thigh fat is through a sensible, practical diet plan.



Most women tend to accumulate excess weight in the lower body. Apple-shaped bodies carry weight in the abdominal region, while pear-shaped women tend to carry excess weight in the areas of the thighs, hips and buttocks. Although pear shapes are less prone to certain weight related health issues, the fact remains that fat is fat and carrying excess fat anywhere on the body can be detrimental to one's physical, as well as mental, health. While thigh fat may not be an issue for all women, those that do carry extra weight in the thighs need to know that they are not alone and that it is possible to lose thigh fat.



Diet Doc specializes in the science of fast weight loss and has specialized hCG diet plans that are designed to be specific to each patient’s nutritional needs. These hCG diet plans, when coupled with pure prescription strength medication, result in stores of trapped thigh fat being released into the bloodstream to be burned as energy.



The new, specialized hCG diet plans offer each patient a delicious and nutritious range of healthy food choices that make meal planning simple. Dieters that follow the prescription hCG diet plan protocol are shedding pounds quickly and looking and feeling better than ever before. Patients are losing weight rapidly, not just in the area of the thighs, but in the most difficult areas of the body, such as the belly, hips and underarms, and boasting overall firmer, leaner and sexier bodies.



hCG is available by prescription only to qualified patients subsequent to a detailed, yet simple, medical evaluation and doctor consult, both of which can be accomplished from the comfort of the patient’s own home by simply dialing the phone or logging onto the computer. By utilizing the most current technology, Diet Doc now has the ability to reach those in even the most remote areas of the country.



Unwavering in the commitment to provide the safest and most effective fast weight loss programs available on today's market, the company offers only prescription products that are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States and with hCG diet plans to fit even the tightest budget, trimming pounds and inches is affordable to almost everyone.



By offering only 100% pure prescription products, customized hCG diet plans uniquely designed for each patient’s needs, and a level of personalized service unequaled by competitors, Diet Doc has become the most trusted and reliable medical weight loss plan in the country.



To schedule a free and confidential consultation, call the nation’s premiere medical weight loss company today.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg