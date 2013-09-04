Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Diet Doc’s medically supervised hCG diet plans have recently been improved, now providing more attention to individual nutritional needs with close guidance and fast weight loss for each patient. With this emphasis on individualized treatment, the company intends to guide dieters toward successfully achieving goals naturally and safely, lending confidence to those of all shapes and sizes when slipping into beachwear this summer.



Thousands have now lost unwanted and unhealthy excess weight by following Diet Doc’s improved prescription fast weight loss plans. Benefiting from decades of scientific research, the professional and board certified physicians at Diet Doc have successfully developed the nation’s leading medically supervised hCG diet plans, thoughtfully designed to allow patients to gain confidence and feel great about slipping into trendy fashions by losing unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat, both rapidly and safely.



Making improvements and modifications to the original diet, Diet Doc now offers all-inclusive medically supervised hCG diet plans, providing patients with tailor made meal plans and if applicable, prescription Diet Doc diet pills or weight loss supplements. The nutrient rich, new and improved weight loss plans offer patients a less restrictive diet while increasing the allowable daily caloric intake to more than double that of the original outdated 1950s diet. Patients are pleasantly surprised to find that a wide range of delicious and healthy food choices are incorporated into the company’s hCG diet plans which are designed to be interesting and easy to follow while promoting the fastest weight loss possible.



Subsequent to a detailed, yet simple, medical evaluation, followed by a doctor consult, both of which can be accomplished from the comfort of the patient's own home by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer, personalized hCG diet plans are created by certified nutritionists and uniquely tailored in order to achieve optimal weight loss based on each patient's lifestyle, medical history and nutritional needs. Available to Diet Doc clients by prescription only, Ultra Burn and Slim Down, two powerful weight loss catalysts are available to patients nationwide.



The Diet Doc customized and closely supervised hCG diet plans are designed to naturally signal the brain to target and release stored and trapped fat into the bloodstream. The body then burns this fat as its primary energy source, making it able to function on fewer calories without leading dieters to feel fatigued. Years of stored fat, typically trapped in the most difficult to lose areas of the body such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs, melts away naturally. By following the Diet Doc hCG diet plan, patients are noticing the loss of pounds and inches in these most stubborn and difficult to lose areas.



Dieters are labeling Diet Doc’s medical hCG diet plans the best method of losing excess weight and are boasting a loss of up to a pound or more per day without experiencing hunger, cravings, or energy loss. In fact, because the hCG diet plans are enhanced with energy-boosting Vitamin B12, most patients are reporting an increase in energy while dieting.



Dieters are never alone during the journey to enjoy a healthier and more active lifestyle by losing excess weight. With constant communication, each weight loss diet is medically supervised, monitored, guided and encouraged by compassionate and dedicated experts who are available 6 days per week via email, Skype, or phone. Patients seeking a medical weight loss clinic in Dallas, Texas can just as simply contact Diet Doc to set up a confidential and complimentary consultation with an in-house physician.



Diet Doc urges everyone that has been unsuccessful at dieting in the past to call and speak to a professional today. Get ready to look better, feel better and feel more confident and comfortable in beachwear this summer by joining the thousands of satisfied clients who have successfully and safely lost excess pounds and inches by following the nation's leading medically supervised weight loss plans.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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