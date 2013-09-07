Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- Diet Doc’s fast weight loss approach simplifies the typical diet experience by providing each patient with a diet meal plan that is custom made and tailored to fit their personal medical, nutritional and lifestyle needs. Each hCG diet plan is rich in essential nutrients and offers a wide spectrum of deliciously healthy food choices to avoid the typical diet boredom. A complementary recipe book featuring over 50 recipes that make meal planning simple and delicious for the entire family is also is delivered to each new patient. By combining these unique hCG diet plans with 100% pure prescription medication, patients very rapidly shed pounds and inches without experiencing dieting fatigue or between meal cravings. The fast weight loss tends to keep the dieter interested and motivated to follow the hCG diet plans.



Diet Doc has become the most trusted and most reliable prescription fast weight loss company in the country by providing all patients the opportunity to lose excess weight safely, successfully and rapidly. The company’s professionals did not merely develop a diet, but rather an all-inclusive plan that personalizes each patient’s weight loss experience, offering unlimited support, guidance and encouragement each step of the way.



The principle behind Diet Doc’s fast weight loss hCG diet plans originated in the 1950s when Dr. A.T.W. Simeons discovered that human chorionic hormone, when administered in small doses and coupled with a 500-calorie per day consumption would lead to fast weight loss. Simeons’ patients were successful in losing weight rapidly; however, the dangerously low caloric intake posed certain health compromise to the patient. Benefiting from decades of research, the physicians at Diet Doc comprised hCG diet plans that are safer and more effective than the outdated 1950s diet. These hCG diet plans now offer the patient more than double the original caloric intake while offering prescription medication that is enhanced with powerful Vitamin B12 for an additional energy boost. The prescription medication naturally suppresses the appetite, leaving dieters feel satiated and avoiding hunger and cravings.



Those patients that are ready to make the commitment to enjoy a more active and rewarding life by losing embarrassing unwanted and unhealthy excess weight can begin the journey simply by reaching out via the phone or internet. Because the company utilizes the most current technology, Diet Doc now has the ability to reach patients in even the most remote locations in the country. Even those patients that find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Boston can lose excess weight from the comfort of their own home simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



Prescription medication is dispensed to clients to be used in conjunction with the patient specific hCG diet plans only after a satisfactory medical evaluation and physician consultation has been completed assuring that the hCG diet plan is the safest and most suitable course for each client. Committed to delivering only the safest and most effective method of losing excess weight, all prescription medication is manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States.



Diet Doc offers not just another diet, but rather a comprehensive diet plan that offers everyone who wants or must lose weight the opportunity to enjoy a lifetime free of the burden of unhealthy, cumbersome and embarrassing excess fat. The professional and expertly trained fast weight loss staff is passionate in the desire to help everyone successfully achieve weight loss goals and is available 6 days per week for consultation and eager to lend support, guidance and encouragement.



The professionals at Diet Doc have helped thousands of Americans lose excess weight, becoming the leader in medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans. With nutritionist-designed meal plans that maintain interest, pure prescription medication that sustain energy levels and suppress the appetite, along with a level of personalized service that is unparalleled by competitors, Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in fast weight loss programs.



Call today to schedule a confidential and complementary consultation to begin looking forward to a future of improved health by losing unhealthy excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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