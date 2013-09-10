Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Diet Doc continues to lead competitors in providing the best weight loss results available by benefiting from years of exhaustive hCG research in association with healthy weight loss and utilizing the latest nutritional science to create patient specific diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients and compatible with each patient’s personal nutritional and lifestyle needs. The company focuses on increasing the caloric intake for patients to make the hCG diet safer and more successful, offering only pure prescription products and medically supervising each client’s diet experience in its entirety.



Subsequent to an extensive medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists will develop diet meal plans specific to each patient’s nutritional needs. Prescription hCG will be dispensed to be used in conjunction with the personalized diet plans and is available in painless injectable solution, which is the most preferred method of delivery, sublingual tablets and oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method of delivery, patients who follow the modified diet plans protocol report fast weight loss without suffering between meal cravings or loss of energy, despite a reduced caloric intake.



hCG, or human gonadotropin, is a hormone that is found in the developing placenta of pregnant women. Research has revealed that this powerful hormone, when administered in regulated and supervised doses, and used in combination with sensible meal plans, triggers the hypothalamus to access and release stored and trapped fat into the bloodstream, burning this stored fat as the primary source of energy. Because years of trapped fat is typically stored in cells of the belly, underarms, hips and thighs, patients will notice the rapid loss of pounds and inches in these most difficult and stubborn areas.



In addition to providing each patient customized hCG diet plans that have been updated to incorporate a wider range of healthy food choices, Diet Doc also offers a delicious assortment of diet foods and snacks, as well as a complementary recipe book featuring over 50 recipes, making meal planning simple for the entire family.



Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can have a positive effect on one’s overall general and mental health. Diet Doc’s experts are prepared to customize hCG diet plans for those struggling to lose those difficult last 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more. At a fraction of the cost of most other diet plans, and without the potential risks associated with invasive weight loss surgery or over-the-counter diet pills, Diet Doc makes weight loss affordable and safer to almost everyone.



Continuing to lead competitors in medically supervised diet plans, Diet Doc offers the only modern day version of the original 1950s hCG diet plans, providing patients with an effective and safe method of losing excess fat without health compromise. Call Diet Doc today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and to begin the journey to a slimmer, healthier future by losing excess fat.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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