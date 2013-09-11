Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Fibromyalgia is a condition characterized by chronic pain throughout the body with muscle tenderness and increased sensitivity to pressure or other stimuli. This painful condition affects more women than men, with those that are overweight having an increased risk for developing fibromyalgia. Flare ups of pain can last three months or even longer and is associated with joint stiffness, pain, fatigue and sleep disturbances which leads to decreased concentration. There is no miracle pill for fibromyalgia; however, experts do agree that losing excess weight can reduce the severity and duration of the flare ups.



The professional fast weight loss experts at Diet Doc work exhaustively continuing to refine and enhance their products, as well as introducing new prescription grade products, all geared toward providing each client with uniquely designed hCG diet plans, specific to their personal needs to assure the safest and most successful weight loss journey possible. By modifying the original hCG diet that was developed in the 1950s, incorporating pure prescription hCG that is manufactured in the U.S. in FDA approved pharmacies, and increasing the patient’s caloric intake and designing tailor made hCG diet plans for each patient on an individual basis, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans have become the most trusted and reliable fast weight loss providers in the country.



The certified nutritionists at Diet Doc design personalized hCG diet plans subsequent to a detailed medical evaluation and doctor consultation that are specific to each patient’s medical history, age, gender, activity level, nutritional needs and lifestyle. The hCG diet plans are interesting, rich in essential nutrients and easy to follow.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG will be administered in regulated doses to be used in combination with the customized hCG diet plans. This dynamic duo signals the brain to target old, stored and trapped fat to be burned as the primary source of energy. Patients who follow the hCG diet plan protocol very rapidly notice weight loss in areas of the body that are typically the most difficult to lose, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs.



hCG is available by prescription only to qualified patients in three convenient, easy to use forms. Most patients prefer painless injectable hCG solution due to its ability to promote more fast weight loss while also naturally suppressing the appetite, helping the dieter to avoid nagging between meal cravings. Some patients, however, find prescription hCG sublingual or oral drops more appealing. Regardless of the method of hCG delivery, those that follow the hCG diet plan guidelines will lose weight safely and successfully without side effects.



Continuing to assure that all patients achieve their weight loss goals rapidly and safely, each patient’s diet experience is supervised and monitored by professionals that are specially trained in the science of fast and healthy weight loss. Available 6 days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support throughout the journey, dieters are never alone during the transition to a healthier lifestyle.



Diet Doc designs customized hCG diet plans for those that want to lose 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more. Each hCG diet plan is unique to the patient’s needs and desires, as well as being compatible with almost any medical condition. Experts agree that losing excess weight provides significant benefit to the body and may lead to a reduction of the painful symptoms of fibromyalgia. The professionals at Diet Doc encourage anyone that needs to lose weight fast to call today to speak with the specialists and begin the journey to a healthier and more satisfying future.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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