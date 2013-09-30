Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Carrying around excess body fat not only exposes one to countless weight related diseases and conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke and even some forms of cancer, but also causes stress on joints, leading many to the operating room for knee and hip replacements. This excess weight also places additional stress on vital internal organs, such as the heart and lungs. Simply put, obesity is making America sick and reducing the quality and quantity of lives. By focusing on making small lifestyle changes, making healthier food choices and losing even 10 to 20 pounds, everyone can look and feel better and enjoy a better quality of life for the rest of their lives.



Obesity is not just carrying a few extra pounds around the middle. Obesity is classified as having a BMI, or body mass index, of 30 or above. Being obese not only makes even the small things in life more challenging, but can shorten one’s life expectancy by an average of 5 years. With less than one third of Americans classified as being a healthy weight, the time has come to conquer this growing epidemic and allow everyone to enjoy a more active, rewarding, healthier and longer life by losing unhealthy excess weight.



The professionals at Diet Doc have combined decades of scientific research with the knowledge and expertise of board certified doctors, nurses and certified nutritionists to develop the nation’s leading updated and modern day version of the original hCG diet plans. By combining 100% pure prescription hCG, that is manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the U.S., with diet plans that are strategically and uniquely created to be specific to each patient’s individual body size, type and nutritional needs, while also being compatible with almost any medical condition and fitting comfortably into the patient’s lifestyle, the company has been successful in helping thousands of Americans improve their quality of life by losing unhealthy excess weight.



Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG, when coupled with the uniquely designed hCG diet plans, sends a powerful signal to the hypothalamus instructing the release of stores of old, trapped fat into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s principal energy source. Because this old fat is typically stored in areas of the body that are the most stubborn to lose, such as the belly, hips, thighs and underarms, patients are losing pounds and inches in these most difficult areas.



To ensure the safest and most effective weight loss journey, health advisers are in constant communication, monitoring progress, lending support and offering guidance and encouragement. This level of personalized service allows the board certified and specially trained doctors to identify and quickly resolve any roadblocks that may be obstructing fast weight loss. Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, even those patients that find it difficult to travel to local weight loss clinics can enjoy a healthier and longer future from the comfort of their own living room. Patients can simply pick up the phone or log onto the computer to begin their own personal life changing transition.



Diet Doc is providing the key to a future of improved physical and emotional health by making natural, safe, healthy and fast weight loss accessible and affordable to almost everyone, and encourages those of all shapes and sizes to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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