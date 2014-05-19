Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- New evidence suggests that an expectant mother’s weight pre-pregnancy can actually determine many health related issues for their unborn child. When women are thin before becoming pregnant, the child is more likely to be healthy. One of the side effects of being heavy is unbalanced or inconsistent blood sugar levels. A study, performed at the Institute of Human Development, found that an expectant mother’s blood sugar levels were associated with the size of the newborn and also suggests that this can later influence body fat in these children.



Avni Vyas from the Institute of Human Development at the University of Manchester says, "We know that overweight mothers with poor health and early signs of diabetes in pregnancy are at increased risk of having adverse outcomes at delivery such as; shoulder dystocia, caesarean sections and babies that are overweight and possibly hyperglycemic. These children then go on to become unhealthy in later life." Vyas continues with “The problem stems from people not believing in the increased risk of ill health and early death from obesity.”



With this data in mind, Diet Doc has created the nation’s leading prescription hCG diet plans that are effective in producing safe and fast weight loss in women. By combining decades of scientific research, the knowledge and expertise of specially trained professionals, creating patient specific, medically supervised and guided hCG diet plans and providing dieters with 100% pure prescription hCG, the company has been successful in helping thousands of women lose weight, leading to a healthier pregnancy, delivery and newborn.



Prospective mothers who want to lose weight prior to becoming pregnant will complete an extensive, yet quite simple, online medical evaluation followed by a consultation with one of Diet Doc’s board certified physicians. The entire body system will be assessed which enables the doctors to identify any improperly functioning organs or other barriers that may hinder fast weight loss and a healthier pregnancy.



Based on this information, women will work closely with the company’s certified nutritionists to create hCG diet plans that are personal to each woman’s nutritional, lifestyle and medical needs. The menu is comprised of a wide range of delicious and nutritious food choices and prescription weight loss medication. Diet Doc patients typically report a noticeable loss of pounds and inches within days of following the hCG diet protocol and most achieve their weight loss goals within months.



Diet Doc’s hCG, a hormone that is produced naturally in the body can be prescribed and is usually administered once daily in the privacy of the client’s own home. This powerful combination produces great results by targeting fat stores that are hidden and trapped in the belly, underarms, hips and thighs.



The dedicated and compassionate staff at Diet Doc supervises each woman’s weight loss journey with scheduled weekly checkup calls to ensure that weight is being lost safely, rapidly and comfortably. This level of personal service allows the doctors to identify and resolve weight loss plateaus by making medication adjustments.



Diet Doc continues to lead competitors in medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans and offers the only modern day version of the original 1950s hCG diet protocol. The company has guided thousands of women toward a healthier pregnancy, delivery and newborn by losing excess fat prior to becoming pregnant.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



Want Diet Doc Special Offers? Sign up here: Click to Join



San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

Info@DietDoc.info

www.hcgtreatments.com



Twitter: DietDocHCG

Facebook: DietDochcg