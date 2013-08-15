Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- While many people in Atlanta Georgia may not be aware of the exact cause of their weight gain, increasingly dangerous health and medical issues are likely encouraging them to seek out an effective best weight loss diet. Diet Doc’s hCG diets were created to help patients determine whether there could be an underlying health issue that is contributing to weight gain or inhibiting best weight loss goals and can now also address weight gain and cravings associated with high stress levels after giving birth. Patients who are interested in discovering the cause of their weight gain can complete an online, confidential medical questionnaire and immediately schedule a phone or internet consultation with one of Diet Doc’s highly trained physicians who can help them determine the best course of action for reaching their best weight loss goals with hCG diet plans.



As reported on by Medical News Today, a new study just presented at the Annual Meeting of the Society for the Study of Ingestive Behavior found that subjects that were exposed to high levels of stress after the mother has finished giving birth, and during their first few days of life, are more likely to be prone to anxiety and stress in later life, and prefer to consume sugary and high-fat foods throughout their adulthood. Having a propensity to choose unhealthy foods, in combination with an unhealthy lifestyle overall, will eventually lead to weight gain that can be difficult to lose. Diet Doc’s hCG diets help patients who crave comfort foods because of stress while giving birth by creating a meal and snack plan designed for best weight loss results and combining this plan with natural hCG treatments that flush excess fat from the body while acting as a powerful appetite suppressant.



During their initial physician consultation, Diet Doc patients will discuss their health and medical history, including whether there were high stress levels when their mother was giving birth, and the physician will use this information to determine whether any of these issues are thwarting the patient’s best weight loss attempts. Diet Doc physicians are highly trained in the causes of weight gain and, where patients may be unaware that the circumstances surrounding their mother giving birth could affect their weight in adulthood, the physicians are educated in this area of medicine and will develop the patient’s hCG diet to address these issues.



Following their initial consultation, patients in Atlanta Georgia will be provided with a prescription for Diet Doc’s specially formulated supplements and diet pills, including hCG treatments that flush away excess fat. hCG treatments are also extremely beneficial for patients who crave comfort foods because of stress while their mother was giving birth because they act as a potent appetite suppressant. Once the patient begins utilizing hCG treatments as part of the hCG diet plan, they will experience a decrease in their appetite and will no longer be tempted by fatty, processed foods. Being able to step back and reconsider their food choices will allow patients to consume the healthy foods encouraged by hCG diets and they will begin seeing best weight loss results.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg