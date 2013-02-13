Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Chocolate is known to provide comfort during both happy and stressful times and chocolate cravings can be all-consuming. Diet Doc is pleased to introduce new 2 oz. diet brownies, yet another delicious and nutritious treat to their already impressive collection of diet foods.



WebMD reports that up to 97% of women and 68% of men experience nearly uncontrollable food cravings. Among the most popularly craved foods is chocolate, which when consumed in excess, can be a diet killer due to its high fat and calorie content. The lure of chocolate has a long, rich history. Chocolate cravings can be self-consuming, especially to women when menstruation is due. Most women simply give in to the cravings, but for others the cravings become so intense that it becomes almost life-altering. Now, with these 2 ounce diet brownies, one may simply indulge and satisfy cravings with a delicious, low calorie, low carbohydrate diet food designed specifically for Diet Doc’s clientele. In addition to providing clients with a nutritious, personalized, well-balanced meal plan, the diet brownies will satisfy chocolate cravings without compromising dieting and without compromising those diagnosed with Type II diabetes. Each diet brownie is individually wrapped and contains a mere 45 calories with only 10 of calories from fat per 2 ounce serving. These new low carbohydrate brownies are sweetened with erythritol, an artificial sweetener that will not leave consumers with the unpleasant aftertaste associated with other artificial sweeteners.



Obesity is fast becoming an epidemic in America and can lead to numerous health conditions and diseases, including Type II diabetes, stroke, heart disease and even some forms of cancer. Diet Doc offers a practical, sensible solution to combat this dangerous epidemic. Their prescription strength hCG diet plans offer clients the opportunity for a future of improved health by losing excess fat and avoiding the risk of weight related diseases. Diet Doc is the Nation’s leader in physician designed and supervised hCG diet plans with a staff of specially trained weight loss professionals, including doctors, nurses, nutritionists and weight loss coaches, all dedicated to providing patients individualized attention for a safe and successful weight loss experience. This prescription hCG weight loss diet is bolstered and supported effectively with new diet brownies, allowing dieters to cheat without wrecking their diet.



Diet Doc offers patients a vast variety of prescription strength vitamins, minerals and weight loss accelerants that are proprietary to a successful diet as well as an impressive collection of nutritious and delicious diet foods to be used in conjunction with their prescription hCG diet plan. All of Diet Doc’s food items come with two 100% guarantees: Food products are 100% guaranteed not to increase blood sugar levels as well as offering a 100% taste guarantee.



