Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- The association between obesity and gastrointestinal-related cancers, and the link between an overweight or obese body mass index and the severity of Crohn's disease were among the highlights of new research that was presented at the American College of Gastroenterology’s Annual Scientific meeting. Obesity has been associated with numerous health problems, such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and arthritis and can even hasten death by as much as 10 years. However, most people may not know that obesity can also lead to several gastrointestinal diseases. In 2008, the American College of Gastroenterology implemented the Obesity Initiative to provide new tools for physicians to use in the education of obese patients. The Initiative listed several digestive disorders that are linked to obesity, including GERD, acid indigestion, Barrett’s esophagus, pancreatic cancer, gallstones and gallbladder cancer, precancerous colon polyps and colon cancer and cirrhosis and liver cancer. By offering patients customized diet plans to be used in combination with prescription hCG, Diet Doc’s hCG diet is proven to help all Americans achieve fast weight loss goals, as well as long term weight maintenance.



hCG is a hormone that is produced in the developing placenta of pregnant women and was discovered by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons in the 1950s to produce fast weight loss when administered in small doses and used in conjunction with very low, 500-calorie per day, diet plans. Patients were successful in fast weight loss; however, the dangerously low caloric intake posed significant health compromise.



Diet Doc’s fast weight loss professionals have spent over a decade researching, modifying and improving the original, outdated hCG diet protocol, and have revamped and modernized the diet, helping thousands of Americans safely and effectively lose weight fast. In fact, a recent in-house survey revealed that 97% of patients following the Diet Doc hCG diet reported a loss of over one pound per day of unhealthy and undesirable excess fat.



Prescription hCG will be dispensed to Diet Doc clients after an easy, yet extensive evaluation and doctor consultation. Patients can simply call the company, receive consultation, and have weight loss medication shipped directly to their door. Based on information obtained during consultation, certified nutritionists will create tailor made diet plans specific to each patient’s dietary and nutritional needs. Prescription hCG, typically administered once daily and used with the tailor made hCG diet plans, is proven to produce fast weight loss without significant side effects, hunger pangs, or metabolic slowdown. hCG naturally triggers the hypothalamus to release trapped fat into the bloodstream which the body then burns as a source of energy during a low calorie diet, as well as naturally suppresses the appetite while preventing muscle loss during dieting.



Patients will notice the loss of excess fat within days of beginning the hCG diet plan, typically in the most stubborn and difficult to lose areas, such as the thighs, hips, underarms and belly. Each patient’s weight loss journey is medically supervised and closely monitored to assure the safest and most effective diet experience. In addition to prescription hCG, Diet Doc offers a delicious and nutritious selection of diet foods and snacks, as well as vitamin and mineral supplements that are proprietary to Diet Doc and essential to healthy and fast weight loss.



Obesity has been linked to countless diseases and conditions and, quite naturally, weight loss is the most recommended treatment for the prevention of these disorders. Diet Doc is dedicated to providing the key to a future of improved health, aiding patients across the country in the battle to prevent obesity and resulting gastrointestinal disorders.



Contact Diet Doc:

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg