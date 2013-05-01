Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Diet Doc's improved hCG diet plans combine the administration of regulated doses of prescription hCG with diet plans which are designed to meet each patient's personal nutritional needs, assuring the safest and most effective method of fast weight loss available on today's market. The company has recently improved the effectiveness of their personalized diet plans by closely tailoring nutrition and prescription treatments to each patient’s individual needs. Prescription hCG, when combined with the patient specific diet plans, stimulates the brain to trigger and release years of stored fat into the bloodstream. Because the diet plans are low in carbohydrates, the body will use the stored fat as a source of energy, causing patients to lose up to one pound per day of unhealthy and undesirable excess fat. hCG also has the ability to naturally suppress the appetite, while preventing muscle loss during dieting, allowing patients to lose weight fast without experiencing nagging hunger or between meal cravings, and without strenuous exercise regimens.



hCG is a hormone that was discovered more than 50 years ago to be effective in promoting fast weight loss when patients consumed a very low calorie diet. The plan was successful in producing weight loss; however, the low caloric intake also posed health risks to the patient. Benefiting from decades of scientific fast weight loss research, Diet Doc has made modifications and improvements to the original hCG diet by increasing the patient's allowable caloric intake and making the diet plans safer while burning fat more effectively. Proud to offer all Americans the opportunity to lose unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess weight, Diet Doc provides the most potent form of the hCG hormone available. hCG is available in sublingual tablets and injectable solution, as well as oral hCG drops, and is available by prescription only to Diet Doc clients. Typical diet plans leave the dieter feeling tired and sluggish. Injectable hCG is enriched with Vitamin B12 for an additional boost of energy to avoid those feelings of fatigue.



Each patient’s fast weight loss journey is closely guided and expertly monitored by professional fast weight loss experts who are available 6 days per week for free consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance, and encouragement for initial results and long term weight maintenance.



Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can have a positive effect on one’s overall general health. Diet Doc offers tailor made diet plans for those struggling to lose those stubborn final 10 pounds to those who need to lose 100 pounds or more. At a fraction of the cost of most diet plans, and without the potential risks and side effects of invasive weight loss surgery, Diet Doc makes weight loss affordable to almost everyone.



