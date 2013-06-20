Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Many diet plans often end up being complicated and can actually harm the dieter. The focus of Diet Doc’s new hCG diet plans is on simplicity, offering patient’s a simple and extremely effective diet plan that will compliment every patient’s lifestyle while producing fast weight loss. Inevitably, the most successful diet plans are those which are simple, teaching dieters how to make healthy food choices, how to use the body’s metabolism to burn extra fat, and how to maintain results throughout a lifetime.



Diet Doc provides both structure and freedom. With its new hCG diet plans, patients learn which foods work best for their bodies while also learning how to simply lose weight fast and keep it off long-term. This approach to fast weight loss produces great initial results, and more importantly, provides long term insight into weight maintenance that dieters can use indefinitely.



Benefiting from years of scientific research, the professionals at Diet Doc have created the nation's leading modern-day and improved version of the original hCG diet plans. Although the original hCG diet plans were successful in providing fast weight loss, they limited dieters to only 500 calories daily, rendering them unhealthy. Diet Doc’s modernized hCG diet plans allow patients to consume up to 1250 calories per day, making them safer and actually more effective, as the body naturally avoids starvation mode. Customized hCG diet plans are created by expert nutritionists and certified physicians, each skilled in fast weight loss.



Each hCG diet plan is specific to personal nutritional and health needs, and fits comfortably into each patient's lifestyle. Utilizing Diet Doc's cookbook, which features over 50 delicious, nutritious and easy to prepare recipes, patients can enjoy satisfying meals and snacks and will find that hunger is suppressed while pounds and inches disappear without strenuous exercise regimens.



Prescription hCG will be dispensed subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation, both of which can be accomplished from the comfort of the patient's own home. This powerful hormone, when coupled with Diet Doc's scientifically designed diet plans, has proven repeatedly to help clients lose weight fast and restore good health, boosting self-confidence, while lowering the risk for obesity related disease.



The most preferred and popular method of prescription hCG among patients continues to be injectable solution. Not only is this method of hCG delivery convenient, but it has the ability to promote more fast weight loss while preventing muscle loss during dieting. Because injectable hCG naturally suppresses the appetite and is also enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, patients are noticing the loss of pounds and inches in the most difficult to lose areas, such as the underarms, belly, hips and thighs, without suffering between meal hunger and without the typical energy loss normally associated with dieting.



To assure the safest and most successful weight loss possible, each patient's diet experience is medically supervised and monitored by the company's team of specially trained fast weight loss professionals. Available for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement, the dedicated doctors, nurses, and nutritionists are only a phone call or an email away. By providing personalized service that is unparalleled by any other competitor, Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans have benefited thousands of patients, most reporting increased energy, better sleep and improved mobility, all as a direct result of Diet Doc's healthy and fast weight loss plans.



