Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2013 -- Diet Doc announces the nation’s leading updated version of the original hCG diet that was developed by Dr A.T.W. Simeons in the 1950s. In addition to promoting fast weight loss, the company’s new modern day version of the hCG diet plans specifically target embarrassing and difficult to lose trapped belly fat by signaling the brain to release these fat stores into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’ primary source of energy.



Embarrassing belly fat, one of the most common issues that dieters often struggle with, is not limited to subcutaneous fat alone and includes visceral fat, which are abnormal fat deposits that lie deep within the abdomen and surround the internal organs. This visceral fat poses far more dangerous health consequences than subcutaneous fat which poses only cosmetic concerns. Excessive visceral fat is known to impair the body's ability to use insulin, negatively impact good and bad cholesterol levels, and trigger the production of hormones that increase blood pressure. Visceral fat also boosts estrogen levels that may increase the incidence of cardiovascular disease, stroke, type II diabetes and breast cancer.



In 1954, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons discovered that low doses of the hormone, hCG, would produce fast weight loss when coupled with a 500 calorie per day diet. Although patients were successful in losing unwanted fat, the extremely low caloric intake posed serious health compromise to the patient.



Benefiting from decades of fast weight loss research, Diet Doc has updated the outdated 1950s hCG diet, incorporating the most essential elements of the original diet with new hCG diet plans that allow the patient to consume more than double that of the original diet and are designed by certified nutritionists to be specific to each patient’s individual nutritional, as well a medical and lifestyle, needs. These prescription hCG diets are designed to produce the safest and most successful weight loss without side effects, with patients reporting an average of five pounds per week.



In addition to naturally suppressing the appetite, prescription hCG is enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, alleviating the typical between meal hunger and cravings associated with most other diet plans, as well as providing the patient with an additional source of energy while dieting.



Aside from substantially improving the safety of the original hCG diet plan, the company has also introduced new and innovative methods of delivering prescription hCG to the body in the form of painless hCG injections, sublingual tablets, and pure hCG oral drops. Diet Doc’s pure hCG will not be found on store shelves and is available by prescription only to qualified patients subsequent to a medical evaluation and doctor consultation.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans are simple and easy to follow. Though the diet is primarily geared toward producing fast weight loss, the customized nutrition plans also play a major role in helping patients to maintain long term weight maintenance and to keep weight related illness at bay while also minimizing unhealthy and embarrassing excess belly fat.



Diet Doc has helped thousands boost their confidence levels by losing excess belly fat, while improving general overall health and reducing the risk for weight related diseases. Certified nutritionists will develop customized hCG diet plans for those struggling to lose those difficult last 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more.



Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, potential dieters that find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Nashville can benefit from the nation’s leading prescription diet plans simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



The professionals at Diet Doc urge everyone to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and prepare to slip confidently and comfortably into summer fashion by losing embarrassing and unhealthy belly fat.



