Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Hearing health is not commonly discussed amongst weight loss professionals; however, carrying excess weight can affect the health of the ears, resulting in irreversible damage and hearing loss. The inner ear is a complex and delicate system of semi-circular fluid-filled tubes and nerve endings. The auditory hair cells, located within the inner ear, are sensory receptors and responsible for detecting sound. As reported on Daily Mail, because this intricate system relies heavily on healthy blood flow and oxygen, being obese can restrict the flow of blood, placing a huge strain on the walls of the capillaries, making it difficult for the hair cells to efficiently perform their duties. High blood pressure, a direct result of obesity, can also increase the risk of developing hearing loss. Symptoms of high blood pressure may include tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, and sensitivity to noise, which increases the risk for developing noise-induced hearing loss. Because the hair cells in the inner ear are not capable of regenerating, damaged hair cells result in permanent hearing loss.



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Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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