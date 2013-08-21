Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Ovarian cancer, the most fatal of gynecologic cancer malignancies, is the fifth leading cancer killer of U.S. women. This cancer begins in the ovaries and can spread to other parts of the body very quickly and very quietly. Women have two ovaries; one on each side of the uterus. The ovaries’ responsibility is to produce ova, or eggs, which travel through the fallopian tubes to the uterus. Upon reaching this destination, the eggs may then be fertilized and develop into a fetus. Because ovarian cancer symptoms are often somewhat silent, without detection, this cancer can spread quickly. Overweight, postmenopausal women who have never had hormone therapy are at an increased risk of developing this often fatal cancer and can reduce their risk by following a healthy diet and losing excess weight.



Although losing weight, avoiding processed foods and following a diet low in fat and high in nutrient rich vegetables is not guaranteed to prevent ovarian cancer for every woman, following these dietary guidelines will result in improved health and reducing the risk for several weight related diseases, including other types of cancer as well.



Benefiting from decades of scientific fast weight loss research, Diet Doc has developed the leading prescription hCG diet plan in the country offering safe, rapid and natural weight loss and has helped thousands of American women avoid a host of weight related diseases, including deadly ovarian cancer, by providing effective, natural and fast weight loss. Diet Doc’s advanced medical weight loss solution offers each patient a personalized plan that will generate the safest and most effective weight loss possible.



Subsequent to a detailed, yet simple, medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists, which are trained in the science of safe and fast weight loss, will design personalized hCG diet plans that are specific to each woman’s individual nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs. hCG will be prescribed to accompany the tailor made hCG diet plans and is typically administered once daily under strict medical guidance. This dynamic combination has the ability to trigger weight loss by signaling the hypothalamus to target stores of fat that have been trapped in the cells of the body to be released into the bloodstream and burned when the body requires energy. This stored fat is often trapped in the most stubborn to lose areas of the body, such as the belly, hips, thighs and underarms. Women that follow the prescription hCG diet protocol are losing weight rapidly and looking and feeling better than ever before while also reducing their risk of developing a myriad of weight related diseases, including ovarian cancer.



Because delivering the safest and most effective results possible takes precedence at Diet Doc, each patient’s transition to a slimmer and healthier body is guided by specially trained fast weight loss professionals. Scheduled weekly consultations allow the experts to monitor progress as well as to identify and quickly resolve any roadblocks that may be hindering fast weight loss.



At Diet Doc, women are never alone in the quest to become healthier by losing excess fat. The staff of compassionate and dedicated weight loss professionals is available 6 days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement during this life changing transition.



Having a risk factor for a specific disease does not mean that one will absolutely contract the disease. It does mean; however, that taking precautions may reduce the risk. By providing the nation’s leading prescription, easy to follow hCG diet plans, nutritious and delicious meal plans, and a level of service unequaled by competitors, Diet Doc has helped thousands of women reduce the risk of weight related diseases and has become the most reliable and most trusted prescription fast weight loss program in the country.



The professionals at Diet Doc encourage every woman who wants to lose unhealthy excess weight to reduce the risk of weight related diseases, including ovarian cancer, to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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