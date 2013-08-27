Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Although following a diet plan that is rich in essential nutrients with whole, unprocessed foods can help one avoid countless weight related diseases and conditions and will result in better health, these foods can become rather costly causing many dieters to become discouraged and dissuaded from continuing to follow the diet plans. Because of the cost often associated with healthy foods, many dieters become discouraged and disheartened.



The professionals at Diet Doc have developed their prescription hCG diet plans that are founded on the principles of making healthy food choices, while being less costly. Diet Doc designs customized affordable hCG diet plans that are based upon the medical, nutritional and lifestyle needs of each patient on a personal level. hCG diet plans are created for those that have reached a weight loss plateau and are struggling to take off that last 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more. Diet Doc’s affordable diets are tailored to meet the needs of each patient, as well as being designed to fit comfortably into almost any budget, making losing excess weight and looking forward to a healthy future affordable for almost everyone.



Diet plans are designed by certified nutritionists that are rich in essential nutrients, including green leafy vegetables, with food choices that are high in protein and low in carbohydrates. Because Diet Doc incorporates a wide range of delicious and nutritious food choices, the hCG diet plans sustain the patient’s interest, while the fast weight loss maintains the dieters’ motivation.



To assure the safest and most successful weight loss possible, Diet Doc offers an impressive collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements, as well as diet pills for fast weight loss, available to clients by after a simple doctor consultation. A delicious array of diet foods and snacks are also available to Diet Doc clients, saving clients’ money with affordable diet options, and available nationwide quickly with rush delivery.



While eating healthy foods will lead to longevity and better health, many become discouraged when facing fast weight loss plateaus or slow weight loss. The addition of hCG, administered under strict medical supervision, kick starts the metabolism and, when combined with the tailor made and affordable hCG diet plans, promotes fast weight loss while also naturally suppressing the appetite. Because prescription hCG is enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, patients are losing weight rapidly without suffering the typical energy loss or between meal hunger associated with dieting.



hCG, a hormone that has been used for decades to treat infertility and was discovered in the 1950s to also be effective in promoting fast weight loss. Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG, used in conjunction with the healthy, nutritionist-designed hCG diet plans, signals the hypothalamus to access fat stores for energy, thus burning “abnormal” or stored fat, typically in the most difficult to lose areas such as the thighs, hips and belly. Patients who follow the Diet Doc prescription hCG diet protocol lose weight rapidly, with noticeable weight loss normally within the first few days of beginning the diet. Patients are encouraged to change old eating habits by consuming healthy foods, without starvation, without using unhealthy medications and without breaking the bank.



Because Diet Doc supplies only the purest form of the powerful prescription hCG hormone, affordable hCG diet plans that are customized to each patient’s personal needs while being affordable to almost everyone, along with a level of personal service that is unequaled by competitors, the company has become the most reliable fast weight loss program in the nation. Call the fast weight loss professionals at Diet Doc today to schedule a complementary and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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