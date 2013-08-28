Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Cleansing or detoxifying helps the liver to produce better, more efficient bile which, in turn, aids the body in breaking down fat more effectively and flushing the body of unwanted and dangerous toxins. Experts agree that the liver should be cleansed by using specific supplements to achieve an overall healthy lifestyle. Diet Doc's newly formulated Detox Formula supports healthy liver function by cleansing this vital organ of unhealthy, potentially dangerous toxins, subsequently helping it to function more efficiently and avoid toxin-related weight gain.



The liver, the body's largest internal organ, is responsible for a variety of essential roles, including filtering harmful substances from the blood, supporting the digestive system, controlling blood sugar, changing food into energy and regulating fat storage. The liver chemically breaks down a lifetime of toxins, whether it be through foods consumed or pollutants in the air that we breathe. Bile that is produced in the liver, filters and eliminates these potentially harmful toxins. However, if the bile becomes excessively burdened by toxins, the liver may become sluggish. This inability to operate efficiently can result in unwanted weight gain and difficulty in losing excess weight.



Diet Doc’s new Detox Formula is comprised of two of the most powerful natural detoxifying agents, Silybum marianum and Glutathione, both working in collaboration to increase the liver’s ability to detoxify the blood and eliminate waste. Detox Formula naturally cleanses the liver of toxins, ensuring the highest level of liver function. Dieters that complement the prescription hCG diet plans with Detox Formula are reaping fast weight loss benefits and reporting more energy, even while dieting.



Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans incorporate pure, prescription hCG with nutritionist-designed, nutrient rich diet plans that are tailor made and unique to each patient and compatible with individual medical, nutritional and lifestyle needs. The dynamic combination of the uniquely designed diet plans, coupled with medically supervised prescription hCG, triggers the brain to target stored fat, releasing it into the bloodstream to be burned as the body's primary source of energy resulting in natural, safe and fast weight loss. This natural weight loss state is referred to as ketosis, and is closely monitored by the experts at Diet Doc to ensure continual results until all diet goals have been achieved. Diet Doc’s new approach to fast weight loss has resulted in thousands of dieters, who have been unsuccessful in losing weight in the past, losing an average of five pounds per week and feeling and looking better than ever before.



By completing a detailed, yet quite simple, medical evaluation and doctor consultation, free from the embarrassment of walk-in weight loss clinics in Houston, the company’s board certified fast weight loss doctors can review the patient’s entire system, identifying and resolving issues, such as excessive toxins, that may be prohibiting results.



Even clients not near a weight loss clinic in Houston can take advantage of new Detox Formula and prescription hCG diets. By simply picking up the telephone or logging onto the computer, the opportunity to naturally and safely lose excess weight is within everyone’s grasp. By utilizing the most current technology, there is no longer a need to waste time or money travelling to and from multiple doctor appointments, embarrassing office visits, and expensive consultations.



Diet Doc has formulated a safe method for fast weight loss and is constantly looking for new ways to further enhance the effectiveness of their prescription hCG diets, like new Detox Formula, and quickly becoming the most reliable medical hCG diet plan provider in the country.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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