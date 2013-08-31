Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- Approximately 500,000 people worldwide die each year of severe influenza, or the flu. According to a study sponsored by the World Health Organization, and reported on by Medical News Today via the Journal of the British Medical Association, those who are obese, who were never before regarded as a high risk group, were found to have an increased risk of more severe outcomes, including death, from influenza. Researchers at McMaster University report that obese people face a three times greater risk of dying from influenza and should be given priority access to influenza vaccines. The study also reports that it is not clear whether obesity increases the risk of death from the flu or the co-existing conditions that tend to accompany being obese.



During a pandemic of influenza, flu vaccines may become scarce, which forces patients to be qualified to receive the vaccine. Because the flu vaccines can take several months to develop and manufacture, making those struggling with obesity and increased risk of flu complications a major priority becomes an important issue. The flu season typically begins in October, normally continuing through the winter months, during which several strains of the flu virus develop and infect people. Losing excess weight now can help to avoid the risk of developing serious or even fatal complications of the flu virus due to obesity in the upcoming season.



Diet Doc incorporates decades of scientific fast weight loss research into its medically supervised plans, and can help Americans avoid serious complications of the flu virus by losing excess weight. Patients who make the decision to improve their health by losing weight are medically qualified prior to beginning the prescription hCG diet plans at Diet Doc, easily by way of a detailed questionnaire and doctor consultation from the privacy of their living room. Board certified doctors consult with each patient, reviewing the patient’s entire system, which enables the doctors to identify and resolve any issues that may have been hindering fast weight loss in the past.



Certified nutritionists create individualized hCG diet plans for qualified patients that fit comfortably into the patients’ lifestyles while being compatible with medical needs, nutritional requirements and diet goals. These hCG diet plans are designed to be rich in essential nutrients and incorporate a wide range of delicious and healthy vegetables and lean proteins, while being low in carbohydrates. The addition of Diet Doc’s prescription fast weight loss medication triggers the brain to release trapped and stored fat into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary energy source. Patients who follow Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans report fast weight loss in the belly, hips and thighs, typically the most stubborn areas to target, within days of beginning the hCG diet plans and without side effects. Patients overwhelmingly find the Diet Doc menu interesting and the fast weight loss encourages dieters to adhere to the hCG diet plan, producing great results that motivate and invigorate.



The professionals at Diet Doc have developed their prescription hCG diet plans that are founded on the principles of generating fast weight loss by promoting the safest hCG diet plans available. The company has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised fast weight loss and has helped thousands avoid weight related flu complications by providing only the highest quality prescription products that produce effective results, and designing diets that are specific to each patient’s specific needs and offering a level of personal service unequaled by competitors. Now with the ability to reach those in even the most remote locations of the country, patients can begin their diet journey from the comfort of their own home simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer and calling the company for a free consultation.



Avoid the fear of developing serious complications from the flu virus in the upcoming influenza season by losing excess weight. Call the experts at Diet Doc today to schedule a free consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg