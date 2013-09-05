Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- America is bursting with professional dieters, many experimenting with over-the-counter diet pills, strenuous exercise regimens and one fad diet after another without success. Diet Doc has developed a new hCG diet plan, a natural, fool-proof method for fast weight loss that makes losing excess fat interesting, easy to follow, successful and, most importantly, safe.



By refurbishing the outdated 1950s hCG diet plans, the professionals at Diet Doc have become the leader in medically supervised prescription fast weight loss. Decades of scientific research has revealed that the powerful hCG hormone, when coupled with uniquely designed nutrition plans that are tailor made to be compatible with each patient’s personal nutritional, medical and dietary needs, has the ability to stimulate the brain to target stores of fat that have been trapped in cells of the body, releasing this old fat into the bloodstream and burning it as the body's primary source of energy. This stored fat is typically trapped in the most stubborn and difficult to lose areas, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. When patients follow the diet plan protocol, they will very quickly notice results in these areas. Those clients outside of a weight loss clinic in New York can also participate in the Diet Doc hCG diet plan, as it is simply a phone call away.



By combining the expertise of specially trained, board certified loss doctors, nurses and nutritionists, Diet Doc has created hCG diet plans that naturally promote fast weight loss. The industry leading hCG diet plans are rich in essential nutrients and have been modernized to allow an increased caloric intake, as well as to incorporate a wider selection of deliciously healthy food choices to the menu. Dieters find the new hCG diet plans simple, easy to follow, and interesting.



Subsequent to a detailed, yet quite simple, medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists that are educated in the science of healthy and fast weight loss individually design hCG diet plans to be specific to each patient’s individual needs. Nutrition plans are tailored for those struggling to take off that last difficult 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more, fitting comfortably into the lifestyle, as well as being compatible with any existing medical conditions. By following these patient specific plans, along with the supervised administration of prescription hCG, patients are experiencing successful and fast weight loss with no significant side effects. Even patient’s looking for an hCG clinic in New York are encouraged to call Diet Doc and schedule a complimentary consultation.



Diet Doc's prescription hCG is available in sublingual tablets, oral hCG drops and painless injectable solution, with the latter being the most preferred method among patients. This powerful method of hCG delivery is enhanced with Vitamin B12, providing the dieter with an extra boost of energy, while naturally suppressing the appetite and preventing the loss of muscle while consuming fewer calories. Dieters who follow the guidelines of the prescription hCG diet plans are successfully losing weight while avoiding between meal cravings and loss of energy typically associated with dieting.



Each patient's diet journey is medically supervised and monitored by the company's experts to assure the safest and most effective transition possible. By offering FDA approved prescription products, diets unique to each individual, medical supervision throughout and a level of service unparalleled by competitors, Diet Doc has become the Nation’s most reliable and trusted prescription diet on today's market. With a dedicated and compassionate staff eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement, patients are never alone in the quest to freedom from unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat.



Clients can begin their transition into a slimmer, leaner and healthier body from the comfort of their own home simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer. Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, fast weight loss is possible for those in even the most remote areas of the country. The expert fast weight loss team urges everyone who wants or needs to lose unhealthy excess fat, and those that have been unsuccessful in the past, to call today to schedule a confidential and complementary consultation and join the thousands who are enjoying a slimmer and healthier body with the most successful, fool-proof weight reduction plans available.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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