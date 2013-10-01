Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Different styles of fat accumulate in different areas of the body. Visceral, or intra-abdominal, fat typically packs itself between the internal organs tempting people to avoid mirrors as they notice the spare tire accumulate in their mid-section. Subcutaneous fat is found just beneath the skin and acts as padding and energy reserve as well as providing minor insulation effects to help keep the body’s temperature stable. This type of fat is usually thickest in the buttocks, palms and soles. Intramuscular fat can be found throughout the skeletal muscle.



Regardless of the type of fat, too much is not good. Excess fat accumulation poses very significant and serious health threats. Belly fat has been linked to cardiovascular disease, while obesity in general is a major source of diabetes, gallbladder disease and even some forms of cancer. The weight loss professionals at Diet Doc have designed hCG diet plans that enable the body to target and burn dangerous belly fat. Patients who follow the prescription hCG diet plans are noticing hCG diet fast weight loss and a slimmer, trimmer and leaner waistline.



Patients who are ready to enjoy a more active and rewarding lifestyle by losing excess belly fat will begin the journey by completing an extensive yet simple medical survey followed by a consult with a Diet Doc fast weight loss physician via telephone or Skype. Prospective patients can simply call the company or log onto the computer to accomplish both of these tasks. Based on this information, certified nutritionists will design diet plans that are specific to each patient’s individual nutritional needs, and that are compatible with almost any medical condition, while fitting comfortably into any lifestyle. These hCG diet plans, high in fiber rich fruits, green leafy vegetables, low in carbohydrates and rich in essential nutrients are designed to fuel the body while retaining the patient’s interest. The addition of prescription hCG sends a powerful signal to the brain, forcing the release of old, trapped and stored fat deposits into the bloodstream to be used as the body’s primary energy source.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG cannot be found on store shelves and is available to qualified clients subsequent to a satisfactory consultation and evaluation. Because of its convenience and its ability to promote more fast weight loss while naturally suppressing the appetite and preventing muscle loss during dieting, a common undesirable side effect of low calorie diets, most patients prefer painless injectable hCG solution. Others, however, may choose sublingual hCG tablets or oral hCG drops, also available from Diet Doc. Regardless of the method of delivery, patients are reporting that the prescription hCG diet plans are, not only effective in burning belly fat, but are simple, interesting and motivating.



With a prescription hCG diet plan, dieters receive medical supervision while learning how to lose dangerous belly fat effectively, safely and permanently. The Diet Doc hCG diet plan not only eliminates body fat, but also teaches clients how to get the nutrients needed for safe and fast weight loss and how to target harmful belly fat with prescription hCG treatments and a customized nutrition plan.



Diet Doc’s goal is to help everyone that wants or must lose dangerous and embarrassing excess belly fat successfully and safely achieve their weight loss goals. Diet plans are uniquely created for all body sizes and shapes and for those that want to lose 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more.



Call the specialists at Diet Doc today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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