Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Those that consume a diet high in processed carbohydrates, breads and sugar are at a greater risk for developing insulin resistance which can lead to diabetes type 2. Eating these unhealthy foods can, over time, trigger insulin resistance. This happens when the pancreas produces too much insulin resulting in the body becoming overwhelmed and unable to process the excess insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps to transport glucose into the body’s cells for fuel. When the body becomes insulin resistant, cells shut down leaving no effective means of carrying these energy sources into the cells. The pancreas continues to produce more insulin which can lead to plaque forming in the blood vessels. In time, this can result in pancreas failure with the pancreas, itself, actually shutting down.



Diet Doc's medically supervised, prescription hCG diet has helped thousands of patients prevent elevated insulin levels by working closely with each patient to design diet plans that are specific to their body’s metabolism, nutritional needs, lifestyle and activity level while also being compatible with almost any medical condition, including insulin resistance. These diet plans, when complemented with pure, 100% prescription hCG results in healthy, natural and fast weight loss.



hCG, a hormone that was isolated in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons, is naturally produced in the placenta of pregnant women. During pregnancy, this powerful hormone acts as a protective barrier to both the fetus and the mother. By mobilizing excess fat stores, hCG assures that the growing fetus receives the nutrition it requires while leaving the mother’s structural fat and muscle mass untouched. Since its discovery, hCG has had a positive effect on fast weight loss when this hormone is used in combination with diet plans that are specific to a patient's nutritional needs.



Manufactured in the United States in FDA approved pharmacies, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein and is not synthetic, it is not a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant. hCG will not leave dieters feeling jittery or nervous. Available in three easy to use and convenient forms, patients may choose the method that best fits their lifestyle. The most preferred method of hCG delivery continues to be painless injectable solution, however, other patients may prefer sublingual tablets or oral hCG drops.



Subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation, diet plans are tailor made and designed to be specific to each patient’s personal needs. The coupling of the healthy and delicious diet plans and the medically supervised administration of prescription hCG, promotes fast weight loss by signaling the brain to release fat stores in the cells of the body to be burned for energy.



The professionals at Diet Doc are passionate about helping people reduce their weight to avoid insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. By calling the professionals today to schedule a free and confidential consultation, patients can look forward to a future of improved health by losing excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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